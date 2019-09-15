Kim Kardashian Reveals She ‘Got In Trouble’ With Kanye West For Putting Makeup On North

Kim Kardashian reveals that she and Kanye West recently got into a disagreement about a certain beauty choice their daughter, North West, made.

The KKW Beauty CEO told E! News that the couple’s eldest child is into all things fashion and beauty. She shared in an interview with the outlet during the launch of her and supermodel Winnie Harlow’s KKW x WINNIE collab, which was held at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City, that she has been supportive of her 6-year-old daughter’s delve into makeup. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared that she would allow North to wear lipstick but not a full-on makeup look.

“I’d let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip,” Kardashian shared.

She then revealed that, in the beginning, West seemed fine with his daughter wearing lipstick on a special occasion. However, once her sister, Kylie Jenner, began giving North her line of lip kits, the Grammy winner “had it” with the lipstick. Kardashian revealed that she “got in trouble” with the rapper and that North is no longer allowed to wear any makeup.

The Inquisitr previously reported that North is becoming quite the fashionista. She recently stole the show when Kardashian posted a photo of her, North, Kanye, and their eldest son, Saint. In the photos from their trip to Japan back in August, North is seen wearing a feathered yellow top with matching shoes and wide-legged pants. The photo caught the attention of many of Kardashian’s 148 million followers, including her friend La La Anthony, who shared she wanted to raid North’s closet.

While North won’t be wearing any makeup for a while, Kardashian confirms that she’s still allowed to express herself through fashion and can share her views on style. Kardashian also shared that North is enamored with Harlow and has even shown the runway star her best modeling pose.

Loading...

“She thinks Winnie is like the most beautiful person she’s ever seen, and she’s figured out how to spell her name,” Kardashian shared. “So, she’ll FaceTime Winnie when I’m not around. She’ll be like, ‘Can I see your phone mom and play a game?’ And she’ll take it, and I’ll see her on the phone, walking outside…I’m like, ‘Who are you talking to?'”