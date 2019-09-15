Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Put On PDA In Ripped Twinning Outfits

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s relationship seems to be going strong. The SHE IS COMING singer has been making headlines for her relationship with the blogger ever since her August split from actor Liam Hemsworth – given a report from E News! today, it looks like fans of this new couple have another reason to gush over them. Miley and Kaitlynn have been spotted enjoying a date in Los Angeles, California, although it doesn’t look like the paparazzi were prepared to leave them alone.

Photos obtained by the media outlet showed Miley and Kaitlynn walking through sunny streets with their arms around each other. The PDA was definitely visible, with Kaitlynn seen placing her hand on Miley’s stomach. Of course, the outing further made headlines by virtue of this new couple twinning in matching outfits. Miley and Kaitlynn both appeared in ripped blue jeans, with further coordination from black t-shirts. While 31-year-old Kaitlynn appeared to have gone plain with her tee, 26-year-old Miley was wearing a top bearing a Metallica logo. Miley was also seen flashing hints of her midriff with a slightly cropped finish to her shirt.

The two appeared in shades, with Miley wearing chunky black boots while Kaitlynn opted for sandals.

Buzz around this couple just doesn’t seem to stop. As E! News reports, a source suggested that Miley and Kaitlynn are “basically living together” back in late August. Likewise stated was that the relationship has gotten “more serious,” although with the string of appearances from Miley and Kaitlynn, that conclusion is likely one that fans could draw for themselves. The pair was spotted holding hands recently in NYC during New York Fashion Week.

Miley had been open about her sexuality while she was still with Liam: July saw the singer profiled by Elle, with an admission from Miley that she was into girls as well as guys.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

As to where things stand with Liam, things have been quiet, but not non-existent on the gossip front. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Miley aired her views on actress Lindsay Lohan appearing to flirt with Liam on Instagram – it should be noted that the 33-year-old actress’ flirtatious note was left to a snap of Liam with brother Chris.

Fans wishing to see more of Miley and Kaitlynn should follow their Instagram accounts.