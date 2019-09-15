Catherine Zeta-Jones Rocks Black Bra And Sips Champagne Through A Straw In Stunning Instagram Photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a photo that had fans praising her timeless beauty.

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently wowed her Instagram followers with a sexy photo that had them gushing about how great she looks for her age. However, it also left them a bit confused.

On Saturday, Catherine took to Instagram to let her followers know that she’s a “rebel without a cause.” The 49-year-old actress uploaded a photo that looks like it was taken outside of a curtained dressing room. In the image, she’s rocking a thigh-length, army green coat and a matching high-waisted miniskirt. The jacket is quite a bit shorter than her skirt, and it has been left completely unbuttoned. Underneath it, Catherine is wearing nothing but a black bra. Instead of the glamorous high heels that often adorn her feet on the red carpet, she’s rocking a pair of black combat boots with the laces undone.

The actress is wearing her waist-length brunette hair down with a zig-zag side part. For her beauty look, she’s sporting a smokey eye and dark burgundy lipstick. She has a flute of champagne in her hand, and she’s sipping the bubbly beverage through a plastic straw while keeping her eyes downcast. Catherine is posing with her legs spread wide and is leaning slightly back and to the side.

The grunge-inspired snapshot has befuddled many of the Oscar winner’s fans, who can’t seem to decide whether it’s a throwback photo or a more recent one.

“Ok this is so cute. I honestly can’t tell if this is an old pic or you now lol,” remarked one of Zeta-Jones’s followers.

“WAIT is this now!? Woman you look really good,” another commented.

A few fans even suggested that Catherine resembles her 16-year-old daughter, Carys Zeta Jones, in the photo.

“This could be a photo of your daughter,” read one response to her post.

Luckily for those who are dying to know when Catherine Zeta-Jones’s rebellious bra photo was taken, a fan with a good memory has potentially solved the mystery.

“Oh dear, you forgot to tie your shoelaces… I remember this photo shoot from the mid 90s,” wrote one admirer. “I remember you sitting on top of a TV. Great memories.”

Catherine seemingly enjoys reminiscing about her younger years and taking her fans on trips down memory lane. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another throwback photo that left her followers praising her timeless good looks. In that snapshot, she wasn’t wearing a bra at all.

While the photo above might be nearly two decades old, most of Catherine’s fans would likely agree that she still looks incredible today. According to Page Six, she and her husband, Michael Douglas, will both be celebrating birthdays on September 25. Catherine Zeta-Jones is turning 50-years-old, and her man is marking a big milestone of his own as he turns 75. According to Douglas, the couple is planning a low-key joint celebration with “a number of friends who share our same birthday.”

John Lamparski / Getty Images

Like many of Catherine’s admirers, Michael was also bowled over by her beauty when he first met her in 1998. Unfortunately, he used a pickup line that she was less than impressed by.

“I looked at her and said, ‘Catherine,’ and she said, ‘Yes?’ ‘I’m going to be the father of your children,'” the actor recalled.

Luckily for Michael Douglas, he turned out to be right. In addition to their daughter Carys, he and Catherine are parents to an 18-year-old son, Dylan Michael Douglas.