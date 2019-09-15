American Model Cindy Prado Flashes Major Skin Through An Unzipped Jacket On Instagram

American Instagram sensation Cindy Prado never fails to impress her legions of admirers with her sexy pictures. To everyone’s delight, she raises the temperature of her Instagram page with her skin-baring snaps every week.

Following her picture-posting routine, the hot model took to her account today to share a new sexy snap, one which set pulses racing.

In the pic, Cindy could be seen wearing a black leather jacket, which she left unzipped to reveal that she was wearing nothing underneath. As a result, the model flashed her bare chest as well as a glimpse of her breasts to titillate her fans.

Opting for a full face of makeup, including some bronze and nude shades, the model wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves, accessorizing with a delicate silver pendant to keep it stylish, yet sexy.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Los Angeles, California. In the photo, the model gazed straight into the camera, striking a very seductive pose. Per the caption, the sultry snap was captured by L.A.-based photographer, Ian Passmore.

Within two hours of going live, the picture has accrued more than 8,000 likes and about 200 comments. Fans and followers praised the model for her sexy body as well as her incredible looks and sense of style.

“I’m your die-hard fan since long and I will feel honored if you follow me back please,” one of her fans requested.

“I would love to meet you!! Your [sic] an amazing person!!” another fan expressed his wish.

A third follower praised the hot model.

“Damn you are so sexy and beautiful. Can’t get enough.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “you are so hot,” “awesome pic,” “goddess,” and “the hottest woman alive,” to let the model know how much they admire her.

Before sharing the recent snap, Cindy treated her fans to a bikini picture where she was partially submerged in a swimming pool.

The model rocked a skimpy gray bikini that allowed her to flaunt her perfect figure — a move that did her nothing but favors. The picture has amassed more than 22,000 likes and about 280 comments as of this writing. This shows that Cindy’s fans will always fall in love with her pictures and they eagerly await the model’s daily Instagram updates.

Loading...

Although fans love to see her bikini and lingerie snaps, the model has proved time and again that she can look effortlessly gorgeous in all types of outfits. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the model shared a picture last week where she could be seen dressed up in a blue strapless mini dress that made her look nothing short of gorgeous.