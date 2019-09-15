Demi Lovato And Fan Favorite ‘Bachelorette’ Star Mike Johnson Have Been Casually Dating, Sources Say

Demi Lovato lusted after Mike Johnson while he was on television and now appears to have gotten her wish to go on a date with him.

Mike Johnson was an unforgettable fan favorite from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. With his impressive physique, charming smile, and sweet personality, Johnson won over the hearts of fans across America. Johnson fell hard for Brown while on the show and did make it far along in the journey. Unfortunately, Brown ultimately had stronger feelings for other men and sent Johnson home brokenhearted. Johnson did get a second chance to find love on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, but that didn’t go so well either and he failed to make any strong connections there. Luckily, things may be looking up for reality television hunk, according to E! News.

All throughout the time that Johnson was on television, Demi Lovato watched the show faithfully. She was outspoken regarding her crush on Johnson, often expressing her admiration of him on social media. Later on, she even began to leave him flirty comments on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, Johnson was flattered by the appreciation he was receiving from a mega pop star and said in an interview that he would be happy to take Lovato on a date sometime.

Now, according to inside sources, the two have finally met and gone on a date. The date reportedly went pretty well and the pair are continuing to chat, but keeping things casual.

“They did go on a date and it’s been going well. They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other.”

When asked how he felt about the attention he was getting from the pop star, Johnson didn’t hold back.

“It made me feel sexy. It made me feel good. It’s pretty awesome; it’s pretty cool, I’m not gonna deny it. She is still a human being, just like I am, and if we were to meet up I’m not gonna be giddy at all. I’m [going to be like] ‘What’s up, sexy? You got a nice little booty on you. Let’s talk.'”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there’s been a lot of hype about potentially having Johnson take on the role of the next Bachelor. The decision has not yet been made and production still has some time before they need to make a final choice. However, it has been revealed that Peter Weber, the young pilot from Hannah Browns’ season is also being considered for the role. Derek Peth from this season’s Bachelor In Paradise has also been mentioned in regards to the role.