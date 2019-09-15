Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Thought He And Miley Cyrus Would Have Children Someday

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly still mourning what could’ve been with his soon-to-be-ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

The Hunger Games actor and the “Slide Away” singer have been separated for a little over a month, but Hemsworth reportedly still holds feelings for Cyrus. According to Hollywood Life, the actor is still “reeling” from his impending divorce, and isn’t planning to move on just yet. The 29-year-old star is reportedly only focused on his career and spending time with his family, like his brother, Chris.

“Liam just wants to be with family and friends and work the pain away. He is sad and has to deal with breaking up with a woman he thought was going to be the mother of his children,” a source told the outlet. “That is a pretty serious thing to deal with, he is not going to hop into another relationship anytime soon.”

The source went on to say that Hemsworth is on his own timeline when it comes to grieving his failed marriage. The actor is reportedly not concerned with the opinions of others who feel it’s time for him to move on with someone else.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hemsworth and Cyrus released a statement back in August that they were legally separating after tying the knot in December 2018. The couple had been on and off since 2009, when they met on the set of the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ The Last Song. The announcement of the separation came one day after Cyrus was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter, who had split from her ex Brody Jenner one week prior. Hemsworth later filed for divorce in August as well, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Although Hemsworth isn’t looking for a new lover at the moment, the actor is definitely on the eyes of other available bachelorettes. He recently caught Lindsay Lohan’s attention on Instagram on Friday, September 13. The actress inquired about why the two had “never met” under a photo of Hemsworth and his brother on Instagram. Hemsworth has yet to respond to Lohan.

Loading...

Once he does begin dating, Hemsworth will reportedly already know exactly what he wants in a woman. The Dressmaker actor is reportedly looking for something familiar and representative of the past love he had with Cyrus.

“The answer is simple. He wants someone like Miley. Someone that is independent and strong and someone who is extremely talented and opinionated,” a source shared about Hemsworth’s preferences.