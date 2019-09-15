Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Flaunts Insane Body In Sparkling Gown With Sheer Panel

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro recently had her 2.1 million Instagram followers drooling thanks to a sultry look she shared from an event she attended. The Brazilian bombshell supported a charity close to her roots, the BrazilFoundation, and walked the red carpet at the event looking absolutely stunning.

For the philanthropic occasion, Ribeiro rocked a sparkling gown that clung to every inch of her lean, toned body. The dress had a neutral color palette but incorporated countless textures of beaded detailing, from the dark striped details that were scattered across her hips and creeping up the bodice of the dress, to the long strands of sparkles that draped across her assets.

The dress had a sheer panel in the bodice that flaunted some of the Brazilian bombshell’s cleavage, and she looked absolutely stunning. The sparkle popped against her bronzed skin, and her brunette locks were down in casual curls. Her makeup was neutral, with just a hint of gloss and bronzed tones that allowed her natural beauty to shine through.

In the second snap, Ribeiro showed off just how sexy the dress was by spinning around slightly. While the front of the gown was gorgeous and flaunted some cleavage, the back portion of the dress was completely backless. Ribeiro’s stunning back was on full display, with just a hint of fabric towards her lower back that transformed into the form-fitting skirt portion of the dress. Ribeiro looked like a total goddess in the ensemble.

In the final update, she posed with her partner, NBA player Joakim Noah. Noah was dressed in a simple white button-down shirt and subtle checked suit, with a purple bandanna tied around his head. Though Ribeiro is statuesque, her tall frame seemed almost petite next to Noah’s height.

Her followers loved the snaps of Ribeiro’s gorgeous body in the breathtaking gown, and the post received over 66,000 likes within just one day, including a like from former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima. Her fans showered her with compliments in the comments section of the post.

“Wow girl. You look gorgeous,” one fan said.

Another commented, “Dress is bomb!”

“Such an amazing look,” another fan said.

Loading...

One follower couldn’t get enough of the third shot, which featured the couple together on the red carpet.

“SLAYING YOUR FIRST COUPLE RED CARPET APPEARANCE WITH HUBBY TO BE,” the fan stated.

Ribeiro has been busy this week attending plenty of charitable events in gorgeous gowns.

Her looks lately have been a stark contrast to the vibe she had while attending Burning Man. As The Inquisitr reported, Ribeiro shared a few pictures of herself rocking colorful looks with pasties to cover up her NSFW areas. Noah also made an appearance in her Burning Man shots, and it seems that Ribeiro is truly smitten.