Bombshell Laci Kay Somers Bursts Out Of Tiny Red Bikini, Sending Instagram Into A Frenzy

Model and singer Laci Kay Somers gave her Instagram followers a treat on Sunday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a red bikini top that seemed ill-equipped to contain her massive cleavage. The itsy-bitsy bikini bottoms were just as skimpy revealing a generous amount of her curvy lower body.

The post is clearly football-themed and, in the caption, the 27-year-old stunner raves about how excited she is about the new season.

“It’s Sunday! Who else is happy that the NFL is back?! I’m all over this #49ers game right now, can’t wait to see how we do this year!” she wrote. “Who else is glued to the tv today?

But it looks like a lot of her followers did not have football on their minds in the comments section as they seemed more interested in talking about Laci’s beauty.

“What’s up hot stuff,” one fan wrote instead of answering the question Laci asked in her caption.

“You are amazing…. Ooohh fantastic,” another enamored fan wrote.

“You can brighten up anyone’s day,” another added.

This is hardly the first time that Laci has shown off her body on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently uploaded a photo of herself spilling out of a nude bikini, albeit one with a little bit more coverage. That photo is currently sitting on over 216,000 likes on Instagram with over 6,2000 comments many of them expressing appreciation for the gorgeousness she’s showing off in the photo.

You can clearly tell that Laci’s followers are very engaged with her content which is great news since the model/singer has previously said that she is a full-time influencer. She has also admitted that an Instagram model’s real life often isn’t as glamorous as the photos they post on the platform.

“Scheduling photo and video shoots are a lot of fun, but the “IG Model” life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be,” she said in an interview with Sarah Scoop.“There are so many fake people out there who want to be around you because you’re “social media famous.”

She went to add that she’s found that people often want to use their relationships with her for clout.

“It’s difficult to find real people who are genuine and have good intentions,” she added.

But despite the challenges that come with the job, Laci has been able to grow her following to a whopping 10.4 million followers, which is a testament of the work that she’s put into building her social media presence.

The Instagram model life may not be perfect but she makes it look good.