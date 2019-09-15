‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers: Doctor Armstrong & Vinnie Return

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers for the week of September 23 reveal that some interesting twists lie ahead. And with a doctor and a drug-dealing friend returning, it seems as if next week the CBS soap opera will be filled with riveting action.

Monday, September 23 – The ER Doctor Returns

Vincent Irizarry will reprise his role as Dr. Jordan Armstrong, per Daytime Royalty Online. He will appear in “several episodes.”

Soap opera fans immediately recognized the soap opera vet when he debuted on The Bold and the Beautiful. The Inquisitr reported that he is most well-known for his role as All My Children’s Dr. David Hayward. Others might have recognized him for his more recent role in Days of Our Lives as Deimos Kiriakis.

Dr. Armstrong was instrumental in Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) medical treatment. The doctor acted quickly and was able to minimize any injuries that Thomas sustained from his fall off a cliff. However, it appears as if this time tragedy will strike the Logan family.

On Friday, September 20, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will come to Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) aid. Katie and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will have a serious fallout during the week of September 16. Katie will tell Flo that she is no longer a part of their family and will also tell her that her father, Storm Logan, would have been appalled at her deeds.

It appears as if Katie will suffer a health setback after the confrontation. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Katie had a heart transplant several years ago and has suffered a few heart attacks. When she collapses in Bill’s arms, he will rush her to the hospital. Luckily for him, Dr. Armstrong will be on duty.

Friday, September 27 & Monday, September 30 – Vinnie Checks In

Joe LoCicero returns as Vincent Walker. The actor will appear in several episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Vinnie will also make a comeback. The last time B&B fans saw him, he had urged Thomas to get in touch with his son. Viewers were delighted to see another side of Vinnie, who had only been portrayed as a drug-dealing friend up until that point. Vinnie told Thomas about his own struggles as a boy with his father and how he didn’t want Thomas to make the same mistakes.

Will Thomas call on Vinnie again? Or is Vinnie just checking up on his old friend?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.