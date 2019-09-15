Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Tiny Lingerie, Winks At The Camera And Sticks Her Tongue Out

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver continues to mesmerize her six million Instagram fans with her hot pictures every week. Whenever she posts a picture on the photo-sharing website, it becomes an instant hit.

Those who follow her closely are well aware that the model is a die-hard fan of the American football franchise Oakland Raiders. Whenever Raiders have a match, the model either tries to attend it in person or posts pictures on her social media to root for her favorite team.

As the Oakland Raiders are playing against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, September 16, the model posted a sexy picture on Instagram where she could be seen rocking sexy lace lingerie to flaunt her figure. The model accessorized with a Raiders’ cap and held a gridiron ball in her hands, while she naughtily stuck her tongue out and winked at the camera to pose for the snap.

In the caption, Josephine wrote that she is holding a Raiders versus Chiefs viewing party at her place, and asked her fans if anyone would like to join. According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Nashville, Tennessee.

Within a few minutes of going live, the picture has racked up over 70,000 likes and 450 comments where fans not only drooled over the sheer display of skin but also expressed their wish to join the model’s viewing party.

“On my way honey, on my way, Raider Nation baby girl, Raider Nation!” one of her fans responded to the open invitation.

“Why are you so incredibly hot? You fiance is the luckiest man on Earth,” another one said.

“Is there a tailgate party, and then an after party?? If so, I’ll figure out how to get there,” a third fan wrote.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “sensational,” “you are amazing,” “beautiful body,” and “the hottest Raiders fan ever,” to praise the model.

Some of her fans also teased the model and said that they hope she won’t be sad after the match because the Raiders are definitely going to lose. Another fan commented that although he is a Dallas Cowboys fan, he has started liking Raiders a bit just because of Josephine.

This isn’t the first time that the model has shown her passion and love for the team through her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr earlier reported, the 26-year-old stunner once stripped down to her bra and underwear to reveal her well-toned abs as well as her enviable cleavage to support her team.

As expected, the picture became an instant hit, both because of Josephine’s hotness and because of Raiders’ fans who flooded the model’s comments section with appreciation.