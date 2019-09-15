Natalie Gauvreau Spreads Legs, Flaunts Cleavage & Wears Tiny Bikini With Explicit Message

Natalie Gauvreau loves attention. And her latest Instagram share proves that she will say just about anything to get her fans talking.

Natalie is one of Instagram’s raunchier models. Not only does she bare her body with joyful abandon, but she also loves teasing her audience. The blonde’s latest snap shows Natalie’s wicked side and how far she is willing to go to test the boundaries.

The bombshell wore a black crop top that showed off her washboard abs and trim physique. And while crop tops are usually less revealing than bikinis, the model proved that they can be every bit as sexy. In fact, Natalie’s cleavage almost bursts from the top thanks to their generous proportions. On her site, Sexy Nat G, she reveals that she has been blessed with a frame of 32D- 26- 36, a true hourglass figure.

Natalie paired the crop top with a pair of black bikini panties which had an explicit message on them. The piece of underwear fit beautifully enough, but Natalie’s fans had to take a second look at the writing on them.

“I taste as good as I look,” the panties proclaimed, a notion which Natalie’s fans certainly discussed in great depth. Natalie has an impressive following of close to 4 million fans. They lap up her every post and cannot wait for her every offering. Of course, the Canadian has never been stingy with the photos she shares and spoils her fan base frequently. This latest snap racked up 37,000 views in just one hour, indicating that it could be one of her more popular pics.

However, the Instagram model knows that it’s not only about what you wear but how you wear it. What says “Come hither” more than a cocked head and a perfect sultry pout? But it’s the way that Natalie spreads her legs that has her fans hot and bothered. Natalie opened her thighs wide and looked at the camera with the confidence of a woman who knows what she wants.

According to Natalie, body confidence is important to her. But lingerie, bikinis, and being half-naked are only one side of the Canadian’s personality. She regularly makes time to post photos of mouthwatering food. All her fans know that Natalie has a voracious appetite and isn’t ashamed of letting the world know it too

As for Natalie’s fans, well they have an appetite too, and it keeps them flocking to her sexy pages.