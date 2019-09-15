Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister, Noah Cyrus, Appears To Be Topless & Only Wearing A Cowboy Hat In Hot New Post

Miley Cyrus’ sister, Noah Cyrus, definitely knows how to grab attention on social media.

Over the past few years, the 19-year-old has been pushing the envelope on Instagram and sharing a ton of NSFW images for her legion of fans. It’s clear to see that the singer is comfortable in her own skin and her photos definitely show it. While she loves to pose in bikinis, crop tops, and a ton of other sexy outfits, sometimes she opts to ditch clothing altogether, like in the most recent image that was shared for her fans.

In the shot, the singer appears front and center as she poses against a white wall. Noah rocks a black cowboy hat on her head that has a little bit of braided detail in the middle. She appears to be wearing just a hint of makeup in the shot, including blush and lipgloss while she covers the majority of her face with a pair of black sunglasses. Noah lets a few loose pieces of hair fall around her face while her body is on display.

In the shot, Noah appears to be topless, covering her chest with her tatted-up hands. She rocks a gold ring on one finger and also shows off a few tattoos on her shoulders. In the second photo in the series, Noah shares a picture of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, from 2015. In the caption, Billy mentions that there’s a lot to think about as he seems to be in deep thought in the image.

The post has only been live on Noah’s account for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention already, racking up over 29,000 likes in addition to 180-plus comments in just minutes. Some followers commented on the image to let Noah know that she looks amazing while a few others questioned the Billy Ray aspect of it. A few more had no words and simply flooded the comment section with their choice of emoji.

“I love this picture of u!!,” one follower wrote with a few emoji attached to the end.

“I literally love you,” another fan gushed.

“Noah u look like him so much,” a third fan wrote with a crying face emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Noah posted another sexy photo of herself, this time in a pair of lacy red panties and a black crop top. Her good friend, YouTuber Tana Mongeau, was also tagged in the snapshot that was shared on her Instagram story.

Fans can keep up with Noah by giving her a follow on Instagram.