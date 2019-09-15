‘The Bachelorette’s’ Hannah Brown Rocks White Crop Top As She ‘Daydreams About Mirror Ball ‘

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown is about to make her dancing debut on Dancing with the Stars, and if her most recent Instagram post is anything to go by, she has been daydreaming about the show’s iconic Mirror Ball Trophy.

In the photo, Hannah is rocking a white crop top with embellishments that look like they’d be right at home on a ballroom dancing costume. She’s also has a wistful look on her face as if she’s truly envisioning herself as the eventual winner of the competition.

Hannah’s fans dropped lots of encouragement in the comments section and indicated that they’d be cheering her on at home when the show airs. Some of that encouragement came from faces that would be familiar to ‘Bachelor Nation.’

“GET IT!!!!! Good luck!!” wrote former The Bachelor contestant Elyse Dehlbom. Elyse and Hannah both appeared in Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Elyse self-exited relatively early in the season while Hannah made it to the Top 5 before she was eliminated.

Hannah’s non-celebrity fans chimed in with their support as well.

“You got this girl!” one fan wrote. “You inspire me constantly to go after what I want and do my absolute best!! Love you.”

“You’re going to be amazing!!! we can’t wait!” another added.

And there were others who used the post as an opportunity to compliment Hannah’s physical beauty.

“Hannah is what I feel a supermodel should look like,” they gushed. “Beautiful with or without makeup, has curves and in great shape, beautiful eyes and smile.”

But, as is often the case with social media, some comments were negative and brought up some not-so-pleasant aspects of Hannah’s stint as The Bachelorette.

One commenter seemed to maliciously speculate that Hannah was really dreaming about Tyler Cameron, the first runner-up of her season. Hannah chose Jed Wyatt over him but later found out that he’d had a girlfriend when he was on the show. Hannah broke off the engagement, and that tense conversation was filmed and shown during her season’s final live episode.

In that episode, Tyler showed up, and Hannah asked him out for a drink. Paparazzi photos indicate that they did get together shortly after the season ended. But later, Tyler was seen hanging out with supermodel Gigi Hadid. And it looks like that relationship has progressed significantly. As The Inquisitr reported, he accompanied Gigi to The Netherlands for her grandmother’s funeral.

But it looks like Hannah is ready to put all of that behind her, with DWTS being an avenue to focus on something other than her breakups. Only time will tell whether she takes home the Mirror Ball when it’s all over.

The new season of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, September 16 on ABC.