Hailey Baldwin Reveals That She Has Doubted Herself As A Model & Compared Herself To Other Famous Models

Hailey Baldwin admits that she has had her reservations about her modeling career in comparison to her famous counterparts.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Baldwin graced the cover of Vogue Australia for its October issue. During the interview, the model discussed various parts of her life, from her move to Canada to her marriage to Justin Bieber. Baldwin also discussed how being in a high profile marriage can be difficult at times.

While her marriage to Bieber was a hot topic, Hollywood Life reports that the runway star was also transparent in terms of her thoughts on her own modeling career. She shared that, at times, she’s doubted herself and her career due to the success of friends like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. She also shared that while she has a large following of her own and currently inspires other girls to pursue their aspirations, she is aware that her runway success has been something gradual.

“My burn in the modeling industry has been slow and I’ve had to learn to be okay with that,” she said. “I’m shorter than most of the girls. Even though I’m five-foot-eight, I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends. Look at Kendall and Bells [Hadid] and Gigi…they’re all tall and doing every runway.”

Baldwin also revealed that her shortcomings didn’t only come from not being able to be on the runway for certain shows. She shared that, because she wasn’t able to walk in multiple shows, many people in the modeling industry weren’t sure if she was even equipped to refer to herself as a working model. She shared that casting directors wouldn’t consider her a “real model” because she wasn’t walking multiple shows. The naysayers eventually made Baldwin consider if she really wanted to continue her career in modeling.

“For a while, there was a part of me that didn’t know if I could have the career I wanted if I couldn’t do runway,” Baldwin admitted.

Baldwin made a name or herself in the modeling industry in 2014. Since then, the 23-year-old influencer has been involved in several American print campaigns and billboards. Some of the major brands she’s worked with include Tommy Hilfiger, Versace, and Off-White. She said that, through her print campaigns, the model has “found her own lane,” and focuses more on creating content and collaborating with brands rather than being focused on walking a runway show.