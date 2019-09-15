Sara Underwood Sizzles In Tiny Mini Dress & Flaunts Major Cleavage

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood has developed a unique niche for herself. The blonde bombshell is currently spending almost all of her time in nature, as she and partner Jacob Witzling have embarked on a project to construct idyllic cabins in the forests of the Pacific Northwest.

Underwood showcases the cabins on her Instagram page, and often highlights the unique structures while rocking skimpy attire that highlights her insane curves. While her latest Instagram update doesn’t contain any cabins, she does have her usual blend of sex appeal and breathtaking backdrops.

In her latest Instagram post, Underwood rocked a bodycon mini dress that hugged every inch of her curves and left little to the imagination. The dress had a plunging scoop neckline that flaunted some major cleavage, and Underwood appeared dangerously close to spilling out of the top entirely. The dress hugged her toned physique, and ended at above mid-thigh, showing off her toned legs. Underwood rocked bare feet and turned her face towards the sun for the first shot. She posed next to some petrified wood, with her blonde hair in messy buns and a bandanna tied around her head.

In the second post, Underwood perched on a huge piece of petrified wood, and flaunted her curves even more. Her physique was on full display and she pursed her lips in a pout for the camera. She accompanied the sensual shots with a cheeky caption that joked about the hardness of the wood. Underwood also revealed in the caption that the dress was from the brand Pretty Little Thing, in case her followers wanted to pick up their own bodycon ensemble.

Her followers absolutely loved the sexy shots, and the post received over 19,000 likes within less than an hour. While fans enjoy the cabin updates, they also seem to love when she just explores nature and takes stunning shots that showcase different corners of her world. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Underwood rocked a tiny salmon bikini as she explored the desert.

Her followers filled the comments section with compliments, loving the gorgeous vibes Underwood had in the pictures.

“Nice dress. Really looks good on you,” one follower commented.

“Love this pics and that outfit with the colors in the rocks!!!” another fan said.

“Now I want to go hiking in a mini dress,” a fan commented.

One follower left a long comment that referenced Underwood’s niche of sharing sizzling shots in natural settings.

“Just wanted to compliment you on all of the nature based photos you post. It’s one thing to show pics of a beautiful woman like yourself in some studio type setting but the stuff you post is another level up from that.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to Underwood’s Instagram page to see what natural beauty she shows off next — and what outfit she rocks to flaunt her gorgeous curves.