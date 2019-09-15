Homeland Security Doesn’t Care About Swastika Found In Headquarters Says Employee In Reply-All Email

A Swastika was found drawn on the third floor in the headquarters of the agency that oversees federal immigration agencies like ICE and CBP.

An employee of the Department of Homeland Security, who seemingly mistakenly replied-all to an email, said that they did not believe the agency seriously cared after a hand-drawn Swastika was found inside their headquarters.

The email was obtained by CNN in a report published Saturday about the hand-drawn Swastika, which was found inside the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday, according to the CNN report.

In addition to stating that leadership of the agency doesn’t actually care about the agency, the employee, who was not named by CNN, said that they “should not be surprised” about the drawing of the hate symbol.

The hand-drawn Swastika had been found on the third floor of a Homeland Security building in Washington, D.C., according to the CNN report.

According to CNN, several staffers at the agency’s headquarters were notified about the Swastika’s presence in an email sent by Brian Murphy, the principal deputy undersecretary for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

First, I want to repeat what (Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis David Glawe), the Secretary, and many others in the Department have said in the past: there is no room in the workplace for such symbols of hate. And there is no room in the workplace for those who ascribe to such a thing. I have communicated with USIA Glawe, who is currently in Israel, and he is disgusted by what has happened.

Per CNN, who obtained a copy of the email, Murphy also detailed several steps that the agency had already taken in light of the discovered Swastika, which included removing the drawing and asking employees to report whether they saw suspicious behavior located in the area near where the hate symbol was found.

In response to the reply-all, Murphy responded, insisting that he did care about the incident.

Homeland Security is the agency that oversees several government agencies, including Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), among others.

The agency has faced criticism this year for its handling of migrants at the country’s southern border. According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, much of the criticism has come from Democratic lawmakers and has included claims that immigrants, who crossed into the country unlawfully, were being forced to drink from toilets, and claims that migrant children are not being properly nourished under the agency’s care.