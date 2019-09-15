’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Caesar Breaks Down After Being Dumped By Maria

It isn’t looking good for Caesar Mack of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. During the September 15 episode of the series, which is currently available for early streaming on TLC’s website, Caesar was seen breaking into tears after a phone call with his girlfriend Maria.

The couple met on an exclusive dating app and Caesar was immediately smitten. He soon reached out to the Ukrainian woman, gifting her roses, candy, and a card with his contact information. After receiving the gifts, Maria responded to Caesar and the couple started their online relationship. Caesar and Maria have been together for five years and he claims to have sent the woman over $40,000 throughout their relationship, but they’ve yet to meet in person, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

While appearing on the TLC series, viewers watched as Caesar struggled to get money together to arrange a romantic meeting for the couple in Mexico. After a bit of hesitation, Maria agreed to meet him there. Caesar arrived in Mexico first and spent most of his time showing off photos of his girlfriend while sharing their story with other guests at his hotel. On the day of Maria’s expected arrival, he gets a message saying the flight was canceled. After contacting the airline, he learned that the reservation he made for Maria was canceled because he didn’t have enough money in his account.

Still, he remained determined to fix the situation and get Maria to Mexico. During the new episode, Caesar calls Maria to see if they can come up with another plan, but it doesn’t seem like Maria is onboard.

When Maria picked up the phone, Caesar questions her about the cancellation. She tells him she noticed the issue while trying to confirm her seat on the flight. He then tells Maria he will fix the situation and all she has to do is get on the plane.

“No, no, no, Caesar,” Maria says. “I will not go to the plane anymore. I don’t want to go to Mexico. Please, I really am tired of it.”

He then tries to change her mind by reminding her of all he’s done for her in the past but she’s not trying to hear it.

“Yes, yes, you’ve told me every time, the same thing,” she responds. “How you work hard. How you spend everything. You’re like always try [sic] to be a victim.”

“You are not a real man. Maybe it’s not our luck to be together in this lifetime. This is over.”

Caesar is clearly hurt by Maria’s words, and is seen breaking into tears at the end of the conversation. When questioned by the show’s producers, the man confirmed that his relationship is officially over.

While Caesar appears devastated by the breakup, it’s possible his reaction is just a part of the show. According to a Reddit post discovered by Starcasm, Caesar is an aspiring actor, who agreed to be on the show to advance his career, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The post also claims the relationship with Maria had already ended before he even agreed to appear on the series.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays.