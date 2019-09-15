Viki Odintcova Flashes The Flesh In A Tiny White Bikini Top And Fans Are Going Wild With Excitement

When it comes to style and hotness, Russian bombshell Viki Odintcova needs no introduction. Whenever the model posts her skin-baring snaps on Instagram, they always gain significant traction shortly after going live.

This is exactly what happened with her latest share, where she could be seen rocking a skimpy white bikini top that allowed her to expose an ample amount of cleavage. The model paired the bikini top with white gym pants.

The risqué ensemble also allowed the model to show off her slim waist and abs, a move that left her fans totally awestruck. The model wore her hair into a sleek ponytail and opted for minimal makeup to keep it as natural as possible.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Phuket, Thailand, while Viki wished her fans a happy Sunday in the caption. Per usual, the picture was captured by famous Russian photographer, Mavrin.

Within an hour of posting, the picture racked up more than 60,000 likes and more than 400 comments. Fans drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with compliments.

“You are so beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, why are you so stunning?” another fan questioned.

Meanwhile a third follower, who seems to be a big fan of the model, wrote the following message to express his admiration for Viki.

“What a pleasure to watch the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “exotic beauty,” “amazing figure,” “to [sic] hot to handle,” and “incredibly stunning,” to praise the model.

Before posting the latest picture, Viki treated her fans to a very glamorous photograph where she could be seen rocking a revealing black, off-the-shoulder dress, one which allowed her to show off her enviable cleavage.

The model wore her hair down, opted for a full face of makeup and accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a bracelet to ramp up the glamour. The model also carried a black clutch in one hand while her other held her phone up to click a selfie.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in her hometown of Moscow, Russia, but she didn’t specify in the caption as to where she was going.

As of this writing, the picture has racked up more than 85,000 likes and over 560 comments, which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular among her fans. They can’t seem to get enough of her sexy pictures.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, Odintcova is not only beautiful and sexy, but she is also a very romantic person. Quoting The Shot Connect, the article further revealed that the model likes to date educated, strong and intelligent men.