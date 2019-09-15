Cheryl Cole Looks Smoking Hot In Outdoor Snap With Stunning Extensions

British pop star Cheryl — formerly known as Cheryl Cole — isn’t the type of celebrity who updates her Instagram page several times per day. In fact, the brunette bombshell only has 67 posts in total, though her 3.6 million followers still eagerly await every update.

The British babe recently shared an absolutely gorgeous shot with a cheeky caption that had her fans laughing — after they finished gasping at her beauty. In the shot, Cheryl posed outside in front of a wall covered in greenery. She stood near a tree and had her arms gently placed on the branch as she lowered her gaze for a serene shot. Though her outfit was simple, consisting of just a soft tan top, her brunette locks cascaded down her back in flawless waves. Her makeup was gorgeous as well, and her look incorporated plenty of lashes, some bronze tones on her lids, and a bold berry lip that seemed like the perfect shade for fall.

Cheryl kept things playful in the caption, poking fun at her pose, but she also made sure to tag the company responsible for the main purpose behind the photoshoot — Easilocks Hair Extensions. Cheryl works with the brand and has appeared in several of their Instagram posts before.

Her fans loved the gorgeous shot and the post received over 90,000 likes within just one day. Since Cheryl doesn’t post all that often, any update is a huge hit with her followers.

One follower commented “looks real good sis!”

Another said “OMG!!! You’re stunning.”

A third fan left a hilarious comment indicating she just couldn’t deal with Cheryl’s beauty.

Loading...

“Lol my jaw dropped when I saw the pic. You too fine for words girl. It’s annoying for us basic looking girls.”

“SLAYING,” a fourth fan said.

Lately, Cheryl has been updating her Instagram more than she usually does. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell posted a snap from a philanthropic event she had on her schedule. In that particular post, she was likewise fairly covered up, and though her fans couldn’t see much of her sculpted body, her beauty was radiant.

While Cheryl’s eager fans love any kind of update from the British superstar, many are likewise waiting for a few shots in which she shows more of her insane body. The performer is an absolute star when it comes to nailing choreography and bringing high energy performances, and it’s always a treat to see her slay on stage in form-fitting outfits.