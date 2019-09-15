Judge Has Issued A Gag Order In The Case Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos

The suspects involved in the case of the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos and their lawyers are no longer able to speak to the media about the case.

Because of the many complex twists and turns, as well as the high status and wealth of those involved, the disappearance of missing Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, has been a hot topic story for months now. Jennifer was officially declared missing on May 24, 2019 and was last seen dropping her kids off for school that day. Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are the primary suspects in the case. Fotis and his lawyer Norm Pattis have been very outspoken thus far in regards to discussing the case in the media. Because of the judge’s recent gag order, they are no longer able to do this, according to The New York Post.

Fotis looks unarguably guilty for several reasons in this case. First of all, he and Jennifer were in the middle of a nasty divorce and custody battle at the time that she disappeared. Jennifer told the court explicitly that she feared her husband and that she believed he would try to retaliate on her in some way because she filed for divorce from him. In addition, two people highly resembling Fotis and Troconis were caught on video surveillance the night that Jennifer went missing, dropping bags that contained Jennifer’s bloody clothes into various dumpsters. Most recently, a blood-like substance containing Jennifer’s DNA was found in one of Fotis’ vehicles.

Perhaps because so many people have already decided that he is guilty for having had some role in his estranged wife’s disappearance, Fotis has been especially vocal in trying to clear his name. He’s done two separate television interviews, both times claiming he had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance.

Connecticut Superior Court Judge John Blawie banned all those involved with the case from making public comments regarding “the character, credibility, reputation or criminal record of a party, victim or witness or discussing whether a guilty plea is in the works.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fotis and Troconis have been arrested on two separate occasions in connection with the case. They have pleaded not guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of interfering with the investigation. They are currently out on bail. In his most recent interview for Dateline, Fotis said he believes Jennifer is still alive and that they didn’t even really argue when they were married.

“There was never, never, never any violence, any abuse in any way. Jennifer and I didn’t even really argue all those years,” Fotis said of their marriage.