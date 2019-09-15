Australian Model Madi Edwards Drops Jaws In White Bikini On The Beach

Australian model Madi Edwards is no stranger to showing skin on Instagram and the photo she posted on Sunday is no different. In the shot, the blonde bombshell is rocking a white bikini near crystal-blue water, which serves as a great backdrop for the alluring photo.

In the comments, Madi’s fans appeared to be tripping over themselves to find the best way to express their admiration for her beauty. Many of them seemed to be at a loss for words though, as several of the comments are simply long strings of emojis.

Madi is likely used to this type of attention though. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she got similar feedback when she recently posted a photo of herself rocking red lingerie in a luxurious looking bathroom.

But the public comments that she receives on her NSFW posts likely pale in comparison to the direct messages she gets from her infatuated admirers on social media. In a 2018 interview with Maxim Australia, she chatted about the DMs she receives and some of them sound truly bizarre.

“I get a lot of Instagram DMs asking me to send them my used socks,” she said.

She also talked about a message that was downright insulting.

“The worst one I’ve received would have to be, ‘The boys and I discussed you are a nine out of 10. I’m the perfect one for you — with us together we could be the perfect 10.’ Literally word for word. As if!”

Unfortunately for those male Instagram followers with romantic intentions, Madi Edwards is in a relationship with fellow Aussie model, Josh Carroll.

According to an interview the couple gave to Husskie modeling brought them together. They met at a runway show but didn’t immediately start dating because Madi had a boyfriend at the time. But that relationship ended and after a subsequent couple meetups, she started dating Josh, more than 6 months that modeling job they both did.

“If Josh had it his way, we would have been dating in the first month – but I was like “No, I don’t want anything serious!” I made him wait… but I knew I liked him from the start!” she added.

Loading...

The interview is from 2018 but it appears that Josh and Madi are still really into each other. About a week ago, he posted an Instagram photo of them making goofy faces to the camera in a car while she has her arms wrapped around him.