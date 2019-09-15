Nina Agdal Reveals That She’s Going Commando While Rocking Short Dress

The 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model confessed that she wasn't wearing underwear during a photo shoot.

Nina Agdal is used to showing off quite a bit of skin. The 27-year-old model has rocked bikinis for half a dozen issues of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, and she’s modeled lingerie for Victoria’s Secret. However, Nina recently confessed that she almost flashed a little too much flesh during a photoshoot for a luxury fashion brand.

On Friday, Nina Agdal took to Instagram to show off her eye-catching street style. In a snapshot that she shared with her 1.7 million followers, she’s rocking a look designed by the Australian fashion label Zimmermann. Her outfit includes a thigh-skimming, long-sleeved silk wrap mini dress in red. She has her long legs almost completely covered up by a pair of thigh-high floral boots. However, she revealed that she dared to go bare elsewhere.

Nina decided to take her sexy but sophisticated style to the street, posing in front of an area that was blocked off by steel barricades and orange cones. One of the cones had been knocked over on its side. According to Nina, she considered fixing her backdrop by righting the fallen cone. However, she couldn’t bend over because she was going commando, as she explained in the caption of her post.

Nina usually wears bottoms that keep the breeze away from her ladybits in the photos that she shares with her Instagram followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently made jaws drop by rocking a red bikini in one of her sexy snapshots.

However, while Nina’s fans may think that her supermodel physique makes her look amazing in anything she wears, she has confessed that she’s unhappy with at least one area of her body. While attending the Uniqlo U Fall/Winter 2019 preview and LifeWear magazine launch on Thursday, she explained why she dislikes clothing that puts her cleavage on display.

“I’m very insecure about my boobs,” Nina told People magazine. “I have a weird thing with cleavage dresses because I have actual boobs. I’ve always been very insecure about that because it wasn’t accepted for a long time in the industry.”

According to the model, her insecurity about the size of her chest has affected the way that she dresses. Even though she models lingerie and bikinis for a living, Nina actually doesn’t like wearing outfits that are too revealing up top. She usually chooses being comfortable over looking sexy when she’s not posing for a photoshoot or walking the runway for a designer.

“Even now to this day, if I put on a sexy dress, I have to push myself to go out the door in it because I’m so used to not showing it,” Nina said.