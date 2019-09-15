WWE Spoilers: ‘Clash Of Champions’ Main Event Revealed

Tonight’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view has 10 scheduled matches taking place, the majority of which will be contested for WWE’s numerous titles — which is why the show’s rumored main event might come as a shock to some viewers.

As noted by Wrestling Inc., WrestleVotes is reporting that Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan will close out the show. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the match was added to the card earlier this month after Rowan revealed himself to be Reigns’ mystery attacker.

While the match doesn’t have any championship implications, it will mark the payoff to what has arguably been WWE’s biggest storyline in recent months. At the same time, Rowan isn’t exactly regarded as a main event player, so this inclusion in the most high-profile spot on the card is surprising.

In recent weeks, however, all signs pointed towards a push for Rowan, and a good showing tonight could solidify him as a single’s star. Until now, he’s always been a follower — whether as a member of the Wyatt Family, Luke Harper’s tag team partner, or Daniel Bryan’s muscle — so it will be interesting to see how he fares on his own.

Elsewhere on the card, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will have their night cut out for them as they’re both set to pull double duty — as tag team partners against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler, and as opponents for the Universal Championship. Chances are they won’t leave the show as allies.

In addition to those high stakes matches, Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton will face off for the WWE Championship. Their current rivalry is based on beef that dates back to over a decade ago, so this match would also be a fitting main event should WWE decide to change their current plans.

On the women’s front, Becky Lynch will defend her championship against Sasha Banks, who turned heel on “The Man” on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw upon returning to WWE after a lengthy hiatus.

Bayley, meanwhile, will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. Bayley also turned heel recently and aligned with Banks, but if Charlotte wins this match, she’ll leave the arena with her number of title reigns in the double figures.

Tonight’s show is looking absolutely stacked and we can probably expect some excellent wrestling — regardless of where the matches are positioned on the card — and some other surprises thrown in for good measure.