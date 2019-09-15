‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Chooses Between Sally & Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal high drama when Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) finds himself in a volatile situation. While talking to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), he will accidentally open a gift from Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), per The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

It appears that both Sally and Flo want another chance with Wyatt. And while another man may be flattered by the attention of two beautiful women, Wyatt likes to think he has principles. Even though he previously swore that he would not go back to a horde of former high school sweethearts, there is an undeniable spark between Wyatt and Flo. Where does this leave Sally?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that during the week of September 16, Sally will appeal to Wyatt.

“We were so good together, I think we can be again.”

It appears as if she has let the past go and wants to move on with Wyatt.

However, Flo was also trying to win Wyatt back. Her mother, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), encouraged her to fight for the man she loves. Flo will go and see Wyatt and tell him how much she still loves him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, report that Wyatt will be filled with compassion as he listens to Flo’s pleas for forgiveness.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally confronts Flo for her deceit. pic.twitter.com/FWfifpYzJh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 13, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally will again reject intimacy with Wyatt. The redhead may feel that it is too soon to make their relationship physical. While they are talking, Wyatt will unknowingly open a gift from Flo.

It appears as if the gift may be the catalyst which sparks Wyatt’s decision. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt will make a daring move with the woman he loves.

There are two possible ways this could play out. Wyatt opens the gift and realizes that Flo is the woman for him, or Sally sees the gift and they have a fight about Flo. Wyatt may then reassure Sally that she is the only woman for him.

It is more likely that Wyatt would choose Sally at this point because he is deeply disappointed in Flo. He and Sally also have a passionate past, and at one point, it really seemed as if “Wally” were in it for the long haul. However, The Bold and the Beautiful writers have made it clear that we can expect a love triangle in the not-too-distant future.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.