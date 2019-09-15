‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Victor Dies And Billy Battles Himself

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for September 16 through 20 brings unimaginable pain to Genoa City. Get ready for an emotional week filled with Billy’s struggle against himself and the absolutely heartbreaking news of Victor’s death.

Billy (Jason Thompson) has experienced a personality split. One version chews gum and does things like try to kill Adam (Mark Grossman) that Billy does not remember doing. He wrestles with the intensity of the situation, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is there by his side to help him while he fights with this own inner demons. Billy worries that he will not be able to make the other, less desirable version of himself go away for good.

Over the past year, Billy has struggled. It wasn’t too long ago that Billy’s family held an intervention for him, and he went to rehab over his gambling addiction. Now Billy is once again revisiting the pain of losing Delia, in part, due to his own poor choice to leave her unattended in the car. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) felt she could help him come back from the brink, but when Billy woke up, he had Chloe go find Victoria because he believes she is the only person who can help him regain his sanity.

Unfortunately for Victoria, while she focused on Billy, her father, Victor (Eric Braeden) died. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Victor actor Eric Braeden revealed he is on the show for many years to come, which leads many to question whether Victor truly passed away. Even so, the news makes the rounds in Genoa City, and everybody is devastated.

A legend falls, and on the surface, it appears as if Adam succeeded in destroying the myth of the Newmans, but the outcome is far different than what he had planned. He never intended for Victor to die. Instead, Adam hoped to weaken his old man and then take over Newman Enterprises and dismantle it piece by piece in order to make Victor suffer.

When Traci (Beth Maitland) lets the Abbotts know about Victor’s death, Jack (Peter Bergman) notes that it’s like the world as everybody in town knew it is gone without Victor in it. Meanwhile, Victoria begs Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to tell her that it’s not true. Summer (Hunter King) is devastated, and Nick (Joshua Morrow) angrily confronts Adam. Even Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is in tears when she hears the news about her former father-in-law.