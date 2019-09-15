NFL Rumors: Miami Dolphins Active In Shopping Minkah Fitzpatrick, Want A ‘Firm’ First-Round Draft Pick

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly getting plenty of interest in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, even at the high price.

The team’s 2018 first-round pick has asked for a trade as the team is working its way through a rebuild, and ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday that the team is seeking a “firm” first-round pick back in return now that Fitzpatrick is on the trade block. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter relayed on Twitter, the team has interest from five teams.

As The Inquisitr reported, the Dallas Cowboys showed interest this week and had some preliminary talks with the Dolphins. The Cowboys are in need of some secondary help, but it’s not clear if the team had real interest in a trade or was just doing its due diligence in checking on his availability.

As Pro Football Talk reported, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed this week that the two teams were in discussions, but made it seem as if it were more of the team’s regular discussions.

“We always… when you hear rumors, you get calls,” Jones said on his weekly radio talk show.

“You have conversations between myself, Jerry [Jones], Will [McClay]. We’re always checking around and seeing what’s going on. We have a pretty steady diet of visiting with other teams. We’re always trying to improve our roster.”

It’s not clear yet what other teams could be involved in discussions for Fitzpatrick, but the betting markets are pegging the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Green Bay Packers as the most likely to land him. Other teams that could be interested include the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Giants.

Update: The #Eagles are tied for second place as the most likely landing spot for #Dolphins S Minkah Fitzpatrick. ???? – Steelers +350

– Eagles +400

– Packers +400

– Chiefs +500

– 49ers +500

– Giants +500

– Panthers +650

– Browns +650 According to @betonline_ag. pic.twitter.com/iQOVNx0NzU — Eagles Nation (1-0) (@PHLEaglesNation) September 14, 2019

The Dolphins could remain firm on the asking price of a first-round pick, as they had just invested a top pick in Fitzpatrick and he would likely have been part of their rebuilding plans. There were initial reports after the team’s Week 1 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens that there was something of a “mutiny” in the locker room, with reports that several players were talking with agents asking for a trade out of Miami. But now one week later, Fitzpatrick is the only player confirmed to be on the trade block and some newer reports have said that the idea of a “mutiny” was overblown.

In the meantime, Fitzpatrick said that he plans to focus on the team and was in the starting lineup for their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.