Australian Bombshell Natalie Roser Drives Instagram Wild In Jaw-Dropping Thong Undies

Australian bombshell Natalie Roser turned up the heat on Instagram this weekend when she posted a series of photos of herself rocking a tan-colored bra and thong undies. The post likely triggered heart palpitations when viewers swiped to the third photo and saw her bare posterior. The photo is made even more alluring by the fact that Natalie’s back is arched in the shot.

Although she’s technically wearing underwear, in a previous post, Natalie revealed that she’s comfortable enough in the bra and panty to wear the set as a bikini.

“I always love being in @roseandbare on the beach even though it’s underwear,” she wrote in the caption of that post, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. “Something about feeling natural and in my element. Feeling nude in nature.”

Her fans didn’t seem to care if she wore the outfit as a bikini or as undergarments, based on the comments the post received.

“What a woman!” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful and alluring,” another commented.

A third fan expressed that they’d love to see Natalie on the silver screen.

“Somebody in Hollywood should cast this woman. glamour from a bygone era,” they gushed.

As Natalie mentioned, the undies are by her fashion company, Rose and Bare. According to its Instagram page, it specializes in selling nude underwear for a wide range of skin colors.

As Pop Sugar reports, Natalie launched the line earlier this year. She has said that the ethnic diversity of her native Australia is one of the driving forces of the brand.

“Australia is such a beautiful, multicultural country and I was surprised that so many underwear brands ignored the diversity of Australian women,” she said to Pop Sugar. “So I started working on Rose and Bare to solve that problem and provide a greater spectrum of ‘nude’ underwear.”

Loading...

Rose and Bare’s first collection includes three different bra designs and two different styles of briefs. Each design comes in four different shades meant to run the gamut from very fair to very deep complexions.

Natalie appears to be wearing the brand’s “Our Little Lift” bra plus the “Our Little G” thong brief. The bra retails for $79.95 on the company’s website while the brief costs $39.95.

As The Daily Mail notes, Natalie launched the brand about a month after she declared that she had no interest in modeling for Victoria’s Secret. Why? She doesn’t want the stress of having to prepare for such an impressive yet taxing opportunity. Victoria Secret models tend to go through grueling workouts and restrict their diets to prepare for the spotlight and, in an interview, Natalie said she did not want to do any of that.

“It is not really a dream of mine. Right now, no thank you. I don’t want to do Victoria’s Secret,” she said.