‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Slams Kelly Dodd As A ‘Liar,’ Says She Tried To Turn Her Against Vicki Gunvalson

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson reconciled their friendship during Season 14.

Tamra Judge may have been close with Kelly Dodd during certain moments of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but now, months after filming wrapped, she is completely disgusted by her behavior.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Judge slammed Dodd as a liar and accused her of attempting to get in the way of her friendship with Gunvalson, who she grew quite close to during filming on the show’s 14th season earlier this year.

“I feel like Kelly Dodd was in my ear telling me, like, Vicki did horrible things to you,” Judge said during OK! Magazine‘s New York Fashion Week Party on Tuesday. “She kept reminding me of it.”

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans well know, Judge and Gunvalson have had an on-and-off friendship with one another for some time, but months ago, they put their past issues aside and reconciled their friendship. Then, as Judge and Shannon Beador began distancing themselves from Dodd, they began calling themselves the “Tres Amigas” as they began to spend more time with Gunvalson onscreen and off.

After hearing what Judge said about Dodd during her interview with Us Weekly magazine, Gunvalson said she wasn’t harboring any ill feelings towards Judge’s past relationship with Dodd and said she understood why they were close at the start of filming on Season 14.

According to Judge, Dodd is a “liar” who has no boundaries. As she explained, she doesn’t like to take aim at the parenting of others, but when it comes to Dodd, children aren’t off-limits.

“She’ll go after your children, your dog, your business, your husband, your dead grandparents. Nothing’s off limit to her,” Judge continued of Dodd.

Judge went on to tell Us Weekly that while she has hit back at Dodd on a number of occasions, she always feels guilty about her behavior when she stoops to Dodd’s level and takes part in her negative energy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd appeared on an episode of the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast earlier this month, where she took aim at Judge, Gunvalson, and Beador, labeling the “Tres Amigas” as “a bunch of old, washed-up b***hes” and suggesting Gunvalson was a liar who tries to ruin people.

To see more of Judge, Dodd, Gunvalson, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.