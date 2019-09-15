NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Rejected A $2M Settlement Offer From Rape Accuser Britney Taylor

Antonio Brown reportedly rejected a $2 million-plus settlement offer from rape accuser Britney Taylor, the former trainer who said that the NFL All-Pro wide receiver sexually assaulted her on a series of occasions.

Brown is facing a federal civil lawsuit and the potential of disciplinary action from the NFL after his former personal trainer claimed that he assaulted and raped her. As ESPN reported, the two have been in negotiations over the civil suit and attorneys representing Taylor offered a settlement agreement that would have brought the case to a quiet conclusion. But Brown let the deadline pass, and Taylor’s attorneys went public with the lawsuit on Tuesday as it was filed in federal court.

As the report on Sunday noted, settlement discussions between the two legal camps started as early as April and included mediation in May.

Taylor said that Brown sexually assaulted her at his homes in Pittsburgh and Florida, including one instance in which he forcibly raped her. The report noted that there are more discussions planned between the two sides.

“ESPN had previously reported that the NFL and Taylor were expected to meet in the upcoming week. NFL Network first reported Sunday that the meeting would take place on Monday,” the report noted.

It was not clear yet what discipline Brown could face from the NFL. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Taylor is set to meet with the NFL sometime in the coming week, though first she is getting married. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Twitter, Taylor is planning to meet with the league shortly.

“[She] is willing and planning to meet with the NFL next week, which is as soon as she can, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter reported. “First, Taylor is getting married.”

Though there were some reports that the NFL was considering placing Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list, which would have suspended him indefinitely, the NFL has waited to hold off on any potential discipline. Brown could still face the prospect of either fines or suspensions from the NFL, which has wide latitude to discipline players even for off-the-field indiscretions, even if they are not convicted of crimes.

Brown does not appear to face any discipline from the New England Patriots, and reports indicate that the team is making him a big part of their offensive gameplan.

Patriots “plan to feed” Antonio Brown in his debut vs. Miami today, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/iwlMZXuEy1 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 15, 2019

Brown has claimed that he and Taylor had a consensual sexual relationship. Reports have said he is considering a counter-lawsuit against Taylor claiming defamation.