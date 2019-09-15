Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo’s Daughter Felicity Appears To Levitate In Photo That Puzzles Fans

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's baby girl looks like a real angel in an artistic Instagram photo.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are already introducing their 1-year-old daughter Felicity to the world of the arts by turning her into a living piece herself. In one of Jeremy’s recent Instagram photos, Felicity almost appears to be a part of the painting behind her. The artistic image left a few fans scratching their heads, but some of Jeremy’s followers think that they’ve figured out how the creative dad shot the image.

On Saturday, Jeremy Vuolo shared a snapshot of some angelic wall graffiti on a tin backdrop that had been painted sky blue. The Counting On star’s photo was taken in the Arts District of Los Angeles, and it features a painting of a pair of dark purple angel wings trimmed with white feathers. Felicity was placed between the big wings. She’s wearing a pink shirt that stands out against the blue backdrop, and she has a small matching bow in her hair. She’s stealing her mom Jinger’s style by rocking a pair of dark blue plaid pants. On her feet, she sports a pair of light blue Mary Janes adorned with little bows.

Felicity’s positioning in the picture makes it seem as though the angel wings are sprouting from her back. She appears to be seated with her legs crossed, and she has a serious expression on her face. Because the center of the wings is so far off the ground, it looks like she is levitating.

“Felicity’s really spreading her wings these days. They grow up so fast!” Jeremy captioned the photo.

On his Instagram stories, Jeremy shared a photo of Jinger posing in front of the same painting, joking that he now has “irrefutable evidence” that the Duggar daughter is an angel.

Some of Jeremy’s followers responded to his post by asking him how his magical photo was created.

“How is she on there? It looks like she’s sitting but I don’t see a ledge or seat… this picture has me scratching my head and loving the brain tease,” wrote one fan.

“How is she floating?! So cute!”remarked another.

Jeremy didn’t respond to the questions about the image, but many of his followers agreed that it was likely digitally altered.

“It’s clearly Photoshopped,” read one comment.

Other fans joked about Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s daughter appearing to take flight in the photo.

“She mastered flying so young. Clearly a genius,” quipped one fan.

“Awwww, that levitating milestone is such a big one,” another remarked.

Felicity may not be flying, but she has reached quite a few milestones that are more achievable for human babies. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jinger recently listed a few of her pint-sized daughter’s big accomplishments, including taking her first steps and learning to ride her toy rocking horse.