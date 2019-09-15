Camila Coelho Shows Off Her Well-Toned Abs As She Wears A Neon Pink Sports Bra And Gym Pants

Fashion influencer and Instagram sensation Camila Coelho recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a new video, one where she could be seen flaunting her amazing figure. In the clip, Camila wears a neon pink sports bra that she paired with matching bike shorts, while she finished off her look with a thin white jacket loosely wrapped around her shoulders.

The ensemble allowed Camila to show off her perfect abs, well-toned legs and a glimpse of her cleavage as she happily danced and flashed her beautiful smile for the camera.

According to the geotag, the video was filmed at the Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles, California. In the caption, Camila informed her fans that she went hiking when the video was filmed — an activity that made her very happy. She also added that she acts goofy whenever she is excited.

Even though Camila went out to perform a physically strenuous activity, she still did it in style. The stunner wore her hair in a simple ponytail, along with a full face of makeup, and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a bracelet.

Within less than a day of going live, the video has racked up more than 530,000 views and about 400 comments where fans and followers praised Camila for her hot figure and wished her a happy weekend.

Fellow models who liked the video included Kate Bock, Valeria Orsini, Natasha Oakley, and Xenia Tchoumitcheva, among others.

“Wow! You’re so beautiful,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are so gorgeous and stylish. I really adore you,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third follower wrote the following message for Camila to express his admiration.

“Amazing body and face! I love how you are such a happy, positive and joyful person!”

Many of her female fans also fell in love with her outfit, and after a lot of questions started pouring in about it, Camila replied that it was from the famous brand Good American.

Earlier this week, Camila was attending New York Fashion Week and posted many pictures from different days of the event. Among many, one picture stood out where Camila could be seen wearing a beautiful black see-through blouse and long skirt from Fendi.

The model tied her hair into a sleek bun, wore a full face of makeup, and accessorized with small hoop earrings to keep it chic.

Apart from her fashionable outfits, Camila also loves to show off her amazing figure in skimpy bikinis from time to time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Camila once flaunted her insane bikini body, particularly her abs, in a skimpy black bikini. The picture became an instant hit, amassing more than 230,000 likes and over a thousand comments.

This proves that the model is, indeed, extremely popular on the photo-sharing website, and her 8 million follower count continues to increase on a day-to-day basis.