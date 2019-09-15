‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers For The Week Of September 16: Katie’s Health Scares Loved Ones

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers reveal that Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) health scare will see at least one actor returning for her storyline. Another cast member, who will make an appearance during the week of September 16, works two blue-collar jobs and manages to make the viewers break into a sweat.

Tuesday, September 17

Keith Carlos will reprise his role as “Danny,” per Highlight Hollywood.

While other characters have one particular job they play on the show, Danny is a man who enjoys hustling. Not only does he work at the bar at the Forrester Creations’ employees’ favorite hangout, but he also works at the fashion house as a model.

B&B viewers recently saw Danny helping a very drunk Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to bed, as was reported by The Inquisitr.

Wednesday, September 18

Danny will make another appearance the following day. However, it remains to be seen whether he will play the role of a bartender.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be burying her sorrow about her daughter at work. It appears as if she will be trying to arrange another fashion show and would, therefore, be working with the models. Danny may be taking off some clothes as he prepares for another fashion extravaganza.

Thursday, September 19

Finnegan George returns as “Will Spencer.”

Katie will confront Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) on Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. She will rage at Flo and tell her that she is no longer welcome in her family. In fact, she and the Logans wish that Flo and her mother, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), would just leave Los Angeles.

After the confrontation, it appears as if Katie won’t feel so well and she will call Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) who will come running to aid the mother of his child. It appears as if Will may be with his mother when she gets ill and may be very worried about her.

Friday, September 20

Bill will move heaven and earth when he realizes that Katie is sick. However, when she collapses in his arms, Bill may realize exactly how dire her situation is. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill will panic as they race against time to save Katie’s life.

The Inquisitr also reports that Tisha Campbell-Martin will make a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful on October 4. She will play the role of Dr. Davis and there is a strong possibility that she, too, could be involved in Katie’s storyline.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.