A Former Inmate Says Felicity Huffman Will Face Indignity And Harassment In Prison

On Friday, Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. The Desperate Housewives star will also be required to do community service, have a year of probation, and pay a $30,000 fine. While only two weeks behind bars may seem like a fairly light sentence, they could very well be the worst two weeks of Huffman’s life. A former inmate and prison consultant, Holli Coulman, who spent 13 months in Victorville Federal Prison in California, explained a little bit about what Huffman can expect from her time behind bars. It doesn’t sound easy, according to Inside Edition.

Coulman emphasized that because Huffman is a wealthy celebrity, the prison guards will likely try to give her a hard time. Although the actress will likely be advised to keep her head down, stay quiet, and blend in during her time in prison, the guards might not make this easy on her and might call her out. Coulman said that Huffman should expect terrible treatment in prison, including harassment, indignity and getting yelled at.

The nightmare will begin with a strip search.

“They’re gonna go through your hair. And then you have to squat and cough. You get harassment, you are demeaned, you are yelled at. They’re going to probably try and rattle her cage a little bit more,” Coulman said of what Huffman can expect.

Huffman will likely spend her time cleaning bathroom floors on her hands and knees. She has the option to get paid for the work she completes in prison, but will receive only a measley 16 cents an hour.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman pleaded guilty to fraud related charges for paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam answers corrected so she’d score higher on the test. Her daughter had been struggling with the math portion and Huffman feared that if she did not take action, she would not be able to get into a good school and pursue her dream of studying theater.

Huffman showed remorse for her actions both publicly and privately, and also took a plea deal which allowed for her to get sentenced to less prison time than she would have otherwise.

BREAKING: Actress Felicity Huffman, who admitted to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter's 2017 test scores in the college admissions scandal, has been sentenced to 14 days in prison

The actress has spoken about the heartbreak she has caused her family to endure, especially her daughter, who was crushed upon realizing her mother had no faith in her ability to succeed.

“I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period,” said Huffman in court.