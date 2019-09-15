Larsa Pippen Bursts Out Of Red Corset Micro-Dress, Sets New Bar For Tightness

Larsa Pippen has gone tighter than ever. The former The Real Housewives of Miami star is known for squeezing her curves into some of the tiniest dresses around. Then again, this 45-year-old has the figure to pull off those looks, so she should flaunt them as she pleases. Larsa made The Inquisitr‘s headlines earlier for kicking off the weekend in a skin-tight and glittery silver mini dress, but it looks like the star has delivered a fresh new look to get fans talking.

Larsa updated her Instagram late last night with a new photo that showed the blonde standing in a lobby area — possibly at a ritzy hotel. Larsa was taking up the foreground as she posed for the camera, with a knockout dress likely wowing everyone who saw the snap. The star was looking sensational in an ultra-tight and cleavage-flaunting micro-dress, with lace-up details on the front giving it a corset finish. The red-colored eveningwear seemed to be ticking boxes for just about everything. Larsa’s long and tan legs were on display via the thigh-skimming design, and a plunging neckline flaunted the star’s assets.

Larsa appeared to have gone super-glitzy with her accessories. The star had slipped her feet into strappy shoes that seemed to have a high heel — the camera had cut off Larsa’s feet — with sparkly diamond bracelets adding plenty more pizzazz. As ever, Larsa appeared beautifully made up with glossy lips, with her long blond hair worn down.

The update has proven to be popular, racking up over 19,800 likes overnight. The same time frame brought over 230 fans into the post’s comment section. For the most part, fans seemed utterly floored at how great the star looked. Larsa does tend to draw a few Photoshop accusations, but these appeared minimal compared to the mass wave of style gushing and love from her followers.

Larsa has made a few headlines this year. While her separation from NBA legend Scottie Pippen is still a talking point — the couple was married for over 20 years — the conversation has shifted recently in the relationship department. This summer saw Larsa deny that she had hooked up with Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. The two were allegedly seen getting close at a Hollywood nightclub, with a departure only minutes apart sparking rumors. Larsa shut down the speculation, per Hollywood Life.

“I never even saw him let alone left with him. He dated my BFF’s sister and I would never,” she said.

Larsa also made headlines for her involvement in the Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal this year, both by breaking the news to Kim Kardashian and suggesting that Woods and Thompson might have had something going on before the headline-making scandal.

