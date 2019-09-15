Kim Kardashian Drops Jaws In Curve-Clinging Black Velvet Dress, Sets New Bar For Tightness

Socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West made sure that all eyes were on her as she headed to the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday. Known for her spectacular fashion looks, the reality TV star did not disappoint, turning her public appearance into a glamorous spectacle as she rocked the red carpet in a breathtaking formal gown.

For the occasion, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took a break from her trademark cleavage-flaunting, skin-baring looks to showcase a rather subdued but exquisitely refined look that reminded everyone why she is hailed as a fashion icon. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail gave an ample view of her attire, as well as her fabulous footwear and flawless makeup.

Showing her impeccable sense of style, Kim poured her jaw-dropping figure in a magnificent black velvet dress – a one-shoulder, ankle-length gown that fit her like a glove, perfectly showcasing her hourglass curves. Boasting a sophisticated design – one meant to cover up her spectacular figure, while emphasizing all of her gorgeous curves – the elegant sleeveless gown featured an asymmetric halterneck cut that wrapped around her neck in an oblique effect, leaving one of her shoulders exposed.

While Kim is known for her sultry, provocative style – the brunette bombshell doesn’t shy away from flashing the flesh in ultra-revealing outfits – the KUWTK star kept the skin-showing to a minimum in the fabulously sophisticated gown. Her sculpted shoulder and slender arms were the only parts displaying her flawless tan, as the chic formal dress swathed her entire body in a velvety embrace.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The chic tone of her attire was also reflected in Kim’s hairstyle. The 38-year-old stunner showed off her luscious raven locks perfectly coiffed in a slick topknot that left her beautiful features exposed. A single loose tendril fell across her dolled-up face, adding a bit of dynamism to her flawless red carpet look.

Wanting to let her dazzling dress speak for itself, Kim opted to forgo any flashy accessories. The gorgeous brunette even downplayed her mani-pedi, sporting understated nude nail polish. She paired the stunning dress with delicate strappy stiletto heels in a matching black color. A subtle slit at the back of her dress unveiled their Gladiator design, revealing that the elegant sandals were laced up around Kim’s svelte calves.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Kim looked like a Greek goddess in the mesmerizing gown. As conservative as her look was, her dress still managed to showcase her curvaceous physique. The skintight number hugged her curves in all the right places, tracing the sinuous contour of her hourglass frame in a seductive display.

Loading...

Her makeup was also up to par.

“The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for a matte, nude look on her face, with the faintest touch of gloss to her pouted lips,” the Daily Mail described her look.

Kim’s mesmerizing public appearance comes just one day after the mother-of-four showed off her internet-famous curves in a plunging tank top and hip-clinging pants while posing with her two daughters, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Fans who want to see more of Kim should follow her on Instagram.