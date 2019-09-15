Donald Trump Is ‘Seriously, Frighteningly Unstable,’ Says Former Secretary Of Labor Robert Reich

'Pray that we make it through the next 14 months,' he writes.

Donald Trump is “seriously, frighteningly unstable,” says Robert Reich, who served in various capacities in the administrations of past presidents, both Republican and Democrat. And Trump needs to be removed from office before he does serious damage to the world, he writes.

Writing in The Guardian, Reich deconstructs the latest incident in which Trump exhibited what he (Reich) deems irrational behavior: the purportedly-altered Hurricane Dorian map and Trump’s subsequent attempts to justify his claim that Alabama was in danger from the storm. Reich notes that going to such great lengths to remedy something as mundane as an inaccurate weather map betrays a much larger problem: that Trump is not well mentally.

“Friends, this is not rational behavior.”

Reich then points out a litany of other incidents in the Trump administration that, Reich says, are informed by mental instability. Attempting to buy a populated country that is not for sale. Planning a secret meeting with the Taliban and then canceling it by tweet. Suggesting using nuclear bombs to stop hurricanes.

This behavior, he says, is objectively different from the behavior that doomed one past president to resign and led to another’s impeachment: a botched burglary and a sexual act in the Oval Office, respectively.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

To Reich, all of this is clear and obvious evidence that Donald Trump’s mental state is unwell.

“We’re not simply dealing with an unusually large ego. The president of the United States is seriously, frighteningly, dangerously unstable. And he’s getting worse by the day,” he writes.

Reich is not the first observer to suggest that something might be amiss with Trump’s mental or neurological health. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump’s former Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has also raised the alarm about Trump’s mental health, telling a radio interviewer that “something,” perhaps drug use, is amiss with the 45th president.

Reich, however, posits that Trump’s mental health could actually have devastating consequences for the entire world. If Trump is voted out in 2020, he’ll still have 14 months in which to wreak havoc.

“He could end the world in seven and a half seconds,” Reich writes.

Reich suggests some other disastrous things Trump could do, such as instructing the Justice Department to jail his 2020 election opponent; ban anyone not born in the U.S. from voting; or starting another war. Or, he may refuse to leave office if he’s voted out in 2020.

Reich suggests an intervention that other pundits have suggested as well: the 25th Amendment. The Constitutional amendment lays out the process for removing the president should he be “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” Unfortunately, Reich notes, that process would require the vice president to have a leading role, among other requirements, and Pence has been nothing short of loyal to Trump.

That, and the process could take months and, by the time the dust has settled, who knows what damage Trump may have done by then.

Reich suggests that the only real alternative to get through the next year and two months is divine intervention.

“Pray that we make it through the next 14 months,” he says.