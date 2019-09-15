Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Twins’ With Gwen Stefani And Fans Lose It

Blake Shelton fans loved his response to Gwen Stefani's tweet about her children's clothing line.

Blake Shelton recently took one of Gwen Stefani’s promotional tweets for her Harajuku clothing brand and turned it into tabloid fodder.

Blake’s fans have always loved the way the country star uses social media to show off his sillier side, and it looks like he was feeling especially goofy on Saturday night. A few hours earlier, his girlfriend and fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani had tweeted out a cute promotion reminding fans that her colorful Harajuku Mini clothing line for kids is available at Target stores once more. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the collection was released yesterday in honor of Target’s 20th anniversary.

The tweet Gwen shared featured a photo of an adorable little girl and boy holding hands while wearing some of her brand’s eye-catching looks, including a black and white checkered dress and a gray hooded jacket covered with Harajuku Mini branding in different bright colors.

“Super excited have #HarajukuMini back in @Target #hurrygrabit!! #kawaii Gx,” Gwen tweeted, adding a few clapping emoji to her message to encourage her fans to get to the store ASAP.

Gwen’s tweet caught the attention of Blake, who helped his girlfriend promote her brand using two nonexistent children: the twins he and Gwen are supposed to be raising right now, according to a few inaccurate tabloid rumors.

“ohhhhhh @gwenstefani this stuff will be great for our twins!!!!” Blake wrote in response to her tweet.

The “God’s Country” singer likely had those twins on the brain because Gossip Cop recently reminded Gwen and Blake fans of the pregnancy rumors that have followed them ever since they started dating in 2015. The fact-checking website specifically referenced a debunked tabloid story from nine months ago that claimed Gwen was pregnant with twins. If the rumor was true, those imaginary babies would already be here.

But instead of planning a nursery or picking out baby clothes, Blake and Gwen are currently busy competing against each other on The Voice. Many Gwen and Blake fans really want the couple to have biological kids, but it looks like they’re happy to settle for Blake joking about babies instead; his Twitter followers were delighted with his recent tweet about those tabloid-birthed twins.

“Oh no!! Tomorrow’s magazines with have @gwenstefani is pregnant with twins and it’s been confirmed by @blakeshelton,” read one tweet that included a couple of laughing emoji. “You know they’ve had Gwen pregnant for almost 20 months already! I love y’all! Y’all are the best!!”

“That stuff is so great that you should go for triplets,” quipped another fan.

“Don’t think it would be fair Blake!” read another remark. “After all, you two have what? 4 sets of twins by now? The whole collection would be gone before people even had a chance to buy it!”

Blake must be so happy that his fans share his sense of humor.