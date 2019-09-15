Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers Weighs In After 50 Cent Slams Lala Kent As A ‘Drunk’

Ambyr Childers weighed in after the rapper called her out.

Ambyr Childers weighed in on Instagram after seeing that rapper 50 Cent had called out the fiancee of her former husband, Randall Emmett.

After Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent suggested on Watch What Happens Live that she had bruised the rapper’s ego by calling him out months ago during his feud with Emmett, 50 Cent lashed back out at her by poking fun at her sleazy behavior on his Instagram page.

On his account, 50 Cent shared a video of Kent telling Bravo TV cameras that after hitting it off with Emmett on the very first night they went out with one another, she slept with him.

“No caption needed lol,” he wrote.

Following the post, Childers, who has feuded publicly with Kent on a number of occasions in the past, shared a comment of her own in the comments section of 50 Cent’s message.

“Oh boy…here we go again!” Childers replied, via a screenshot shared by Comments by Bravo. “I need a glass of wine for this one.”

According to a report from Yahoo!, 50 Cent also shared an article about Kent admitting to being drunk for four days straight at Disneyland and that she must be some “drunk h**” who doesn’t remember things.

As some may have seen, Childers recently called out Kent herself by slamming the reality star for continuing to share photos of the two kids she shares with Emmett without her permission. In the post, Childers requested Kent refrain from sharing any more images of London and Rylee until she is officially their stepmother. However, rather than respect Childers’ request, Kent shared an additional series of videos of the kids, one of which featured the girls drawing a “family” photo of themselves with Kent and Emmett.

After Kent failed to quit sharing images of Childers’ daughters on her page, fans took aim at Emmett on Instagram and slammed him for allowing Kent to act disrespectfully towards his children’s mother.

“The way you let [Lala] disrespect your daughter’s mother is disgusting,” one person wrote, as The Inquisitr reported.

“You need to check her. The mother of your children told her to stop and she still hasn’t,” another added.

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016 and got engaged in September 2018. Since then, they have been planning for an April 2020 wedding, which they recently relocated from Miami, Florida to Newport Beach, California.

Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 8.