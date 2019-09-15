‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Is Getting Really Close To Breaking Instagram’s Rule In This Revealing Swimsuit

Antje Utgaard’s latest swimsuit picture is edging the line with Instagram’s no-nudity rule.

The Playboy model took to Instagram this week to show off a swimsuit that just barely kept her covered up and compliant with rules against overt nudity. The shot showed Antje lounging near the beach in front of a lifeguard stand and what seems to be homage to Baywatch, lounging in the closing sunlight of the day in a picture posted in the waning days of summer.

The snap was a huge with with Utgaard’s fans, garnering thousands of likes and all kinds of comments about the busty model’s incredible physique.

“I’d pretend to drown myself so you could save me,” one person commented.

“You are so hot hot hot hot hot,” another wrote.

Antje, who has been featured in Maxim and Playboy (which called her the next Kate Upton), is one of the fastest-rising stars on Instagram. She has more than tripled her following since bursting onto the scene. When she was featured in Men’s Journal a few years ago, Antje was sporting about 650,000 followers on the picture-sharing site, and now has more than 1.8 million.

Though she often shows off on the beach, Antje actually hails from a land more famous for its snow and cold. The Wisconsin native came from a town of just over 500 people, Men’s Journal noted, but has since gained worldwide appeal.

The rise to success was no accident for Antje, and the model shared that it’s taken plenty of hard work. In an interview with Men’s Journal, Antje said that she tries to very carefully curate her Instagram feed, keeping the right mix of professional photos and selfies and staying away from those mirror selfies after the gym, which she thinks look “tacky.”

No matter what, Antje said there will always be someone offended by these racy photos.

Loading...

“It’s hard, because the higher you go up, the more people you offend — so I guess, you just have to watch out all the time what you’re posting,” she shared. “You have to be careful of what you say, how you word things, and how you post it. Of course some people are offended already, because a lot of people are offended of me showing my sexuality and being so comfortable with it, but just be aware of what you’re posting.”

Those who want to see more from Antje Utgaard can check out her Instagram page.