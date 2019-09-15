Swedish Bombshell Anna Nyström Bulges Out Of A Tiny Pink Tank

Swedish bombshell Anna Nyström looked like an absolute dream in her latest post on Instagram. The blonde beauty posed at a makeup table, wearing the tiniest of pink tanks that was sure to hug every curve, and her fans were unsurprisingly loving it.

The Scandinavian stunner is known for her gorgeous pictures, and that is how she was able to become a social media sensation, with over 8 million followers on Instagram. She has also branched out into YouTube, where she shares fun videos about exercising, travel, and other highlights of her life. She currently has over 109,000 subscribers there as well.

Anna’s latest Instagram post was to show off a DIY makeup vanity, for which she had posted a video on her channel. However, it is likely that her incredible beauty stole the focus away from any furniture.

In the picture, Anna sits in a beige velvet chair, displaying her gorgeous toned legs. Her hair is long and styled into classic soft waves that cascade long past her shoulders to around her tiny waist.

Managing to be both sweet and sexy, Anna wore a pink tank top that was nearly skintight, leaving little to the imagination. The classic v-neck cut allowed her ample cleavage to be on full display. She completed the look with sweet furry slippers.

The picture quickly earned nearly 102,000 likes and close to 900 glowing comments.

“Angel without wings,” one besotted fan gushed.

“The most beautiful girl I have ever seen,” echoed a second, with a couple of heart-eye emoji.

“Literally you are the hottest ever,” concluded a third, adding six different emoji, including the fire and peach, to express her thoughts on the Scandinavian stunner.

Anna’s accompanying video on YouTube showed her building and setting up the glass table, chair, and mirror. The table had originally been black and come from Ikea before she spray painted it gold.

She wore a variety of different outfits throughout the clip. The first ensemble was a chunky oversized sweater with thigh high socks. Next, she wore some dangerously tight yoga pants as she spray-painted her vanity.

This is one of the first times that Anna has incorporated a DIY into her Instagram. Normally, the blonde bombshell posts pictures in tight athleisure ensembles that show off her derriere, like a picture of tight equestrian breeches worn earlier this week, per The Inquisitr.

She is also a fan of posting bikini shots.

The blonde beauty also often posts videos of workouts and recipes to show how she keeps her fabulous figure.