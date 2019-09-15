Carrie Underwood Drops Jaws in Black, Leather-Frill Mini Dress & Sheer Glitter Stockings

Carrie Underwood is dropping Instagram’s jaw all over again. The American Idol alum has been steadily filling her social media with snaps and videos from her Cry Pretty Tour 360, with the singer already wowing crowds in cities including Los Angeles and San Diego. It looks like the 36-year-old was headed outside of California for the tour’s latest Salt Lake City leg, though, with a brand new Instagram post marking her Utah appearance landing on the singer’s account today.

Carrie’s Instagram photo showed her on stage belting out a number. The blonde had been photographed in a powerful moment as she delivered her killer voice, although fans were likely eyeing up the equally sensational wardrobe. Carrie does seem to have a particularly marked effect on on her fanbase when it comes to those fierce legs, as seen in this previous The Inquisitr article. Fans of her killer stems will have found themselves catered to in this outfit.

Carrie appeared in an unusual leather mini-dress: while it wasn’t cut-out, it did boast an interesting finish by virtue of float-effect frills on the lower half. The paneling seemed to draw the eye to the singer’s wowing legs, with black and sheer glitter stockings adding ritzy flourishes. Carrie had been snapped in semi-profile as she sang, with the camera appearing to take in everything from her trademark blond locks to her dedicated facial expression.

Fans can’t seem to get over the update.

“GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS LOVE YOU CARRIE,” one user wrote with two heart emoji.

“Such a beautiful Godly Christian woman with amazing talent,” another posted.

“Drop dead just beautiful… U!” was a third comment.

Many users who took to the comment section appeared to be fans who had attended Carrie’s Salt Lake City concert in person. Carrie was thanked for having visited the city, and it seemed that nobody in the crowd was disappointed by the star’s performance. That said, her fans didn’t just have positive remarks about her musical talents.

“You are such a beautiful woman, Carrie,” one fan gushed.

Carrie seems to be juggling an impressive amount right now. Alongside likely spending her days on the road as she heads to a new tour destination, the star is running her own Calia by Carrie clothing line. There’s also her status as a wife and mother of two. Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second son Jacob in January this year.

Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram.