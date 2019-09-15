Carrie Underwood Drops Jaws in Black, Leather-Frill Mini Dress & Glitter Stockings

Carrie Underwood is dropping Instagram’s jaw all over again. The American Idol alum has been steadily filling her social media with snaps and videos from her Cry Pretty Tour 360, with the singer already wowing crowds in cities including Los Angeles and San Diego. It looks like the 36-year-old was headed outside of California for the tour’s latest Salt Lake City leg, though, with a brand new Instagram post marking Carrie’s Utah appearance landing on the singer’s account today.

Carrie’s Instagram photo showed her on stage and belting out a number. The blonde had been photographed in a powerful moment as she delivered her killer voice, although fans were likely eyeing up the equally sensational wardrobe. Carrie does seem to have a particularly marked effect on on her fanbase when it comes to those fierce legs. Fans of them will have found themselves catered-to in this outfit.

Carrie appeared in an unusual leather mini-dress: while it wasn’t cut-out, it did boast an unusual finish by virtue of float-effect frills on the lower half. Paneling here seemed to draw the eye to the singer’s wowing legs, with black glitter stockings adding ritzy flourishes. Carrie had been snapped in semi-profile as she sang, with the camera appearing to take in everything from her trademark blonde locks to her dedicated facial expression.

Fans can’t seem to get over the update.

“GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS LOVE YOU CARRIE,” one user wrote with two heart emoji.

“Such a beautiful Godly Christian woman with amazing talent,” another wrote.

“Drop dead just beautiful… U!” was another comment.

Many users taking to the comments section appeared to be fans who had attended Carrie’s Salt Lake City concert in person. Carrie was thanked for having visited the city, with it seeming that nobody in the crowd had been disappointed by the star’s performance. That said, this star doesn’t just acquire positive remarks on account of her musical talents.

“You are such a beautiful woman, Carrie,” one fan gushed.

Carrie seems to be juggling an impressive amount right now. Alongside likely spending her days on the road as she heads to a new tour destination, the star is running her own Calia by Carrie clothing line. There’s also Carrie’s status as a wife and mother of two – Carrie and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second son Jacob in January of this year.

Music seems to be Carrie’s greatest love, although her fans seem to rank her legs up there with her voice, per The Inquisitr. Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram.