Meghan Markle Posts Loving Message To Prince Harry On His 35th Birthday Featuring New Photo Of Baby Archie

The tearjerker tribute includes a never-before-seen photo of baby Archie as the Duchess of Sussex calls Harry 'the best husband' and 'amazing dad.'

Prince Harry is kicking off his 35th birthday with a sweet message from his wife of one year. On his birthday on September 15, the sixth heir to the British throne was honored with a birthday tribute on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account that featured a photo collage of highlights from his life and a loving sentiment from his wife, Meghan Markle.

The tearjerker post includes photos of Harry as a baby being held by his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as a previously unseen snap of the Duke of Sussex kneeling lovingly in front of his wife and their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on the baby’s christening day in July. CNN notes the black-and-white photo with baby Archie and his parents has never been publicly released before now.

Other photos in the birthday tribute include Harry as a teen with his brother Prince William, as well as pictures of his Army days, and on his wedding day in 2018.

Under a general message wishing his Royal Highness Prince Harry a happy birthday, a message from Duchess Megan was posted for her husband. In her message, which you can see below, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her husband’s service to important causes continues to inspire her. She also described Harry as “the best husband” and an “amazing” father to their son Archie, who was born on May 6.

Royal watchers took to the comments section of the post to remark on the sweet walk down memory lane and to call the new photo with baby Archie a “gem.” Other fans noted that Princess Diana, who died in 1997 when Harry was just 12, would be so proud of her son.

The new post comes just one month after Prince Harry penned a sweet message to mark his wife Meghan’s 38th birthday. In his post, Harry paid tribute to his “amazing wife” as he thanked her for joining him on his “adventure” in life.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Prince Harry’s 35th birthday will include even more sweet photos from his life. An insider told Closer Weekly that Duchess Meghan has lovingly prepared a homemade photo-themed gift to be presented to her husband from their son Archie. The source said that former calligrapher Meghan “put her creative skills to good use and has handmade Harry’s birthday card from Archie.” The card will reportedly feature a collage of the father and son’s “cutest moments together.”