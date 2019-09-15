‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Both Sally & Shauna Turn The Heat Up

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of September 16 reveal that both Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will turn the heat up. But while Sally’s man wants to get back together with her, Shauna wants a married man.

Wyatt Torn Between Two Women

The last time that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) asked Sally if they could “kick it up a notch,” Sally had turned down her former lover. She wanted to sort through her feelings and take things slow. However, it seems as if she has changed her mind.

“We were so good together. I think we can be again,” she tells him in The Bold and the Beautiful promo.

The two will share a passionate embrace as they reignite their flame. But is Sally’s sudden turnaround because Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is out of jail and wants Wyatt back, too?

Flo will make an urgent appeal to Wyatt.

“I will do whatever it takes to earn your trust back,” she pleads.

The Inquisitr reports that Wyatt will show compassion toward Flo when she asks for his forgiveness, but it remains to be seen whether he will ever take her back.

Ridge Wakes Up Next To Shauna

Ridge will wake up with a hangover next to a woman who is not his wife. Shauna cuddled the dressmaker when he was passed out on her bed.

“I shouldn’t be here with you,” Ridge will tell her.

In the meantime, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will tell Eric Forrester (John McCook) about her and Ridge’s fight.

“He didn’t come home last night,” she lets him know.

The fact that Ridge slept elsewhere will be a huge wake-up call to Brooke. She will realize that her marriage could be in serious trouble.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Shauna will realize that she is developing feelings for Ridge. She will tell her daughter that Ridge slept in her bed. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Flo will be shocked at her mother’s revelation.

“This better not get out. He is married to Brooke,” Flo warns Shauna.

Ridge Confesses On The Bold and the Beautiful

After coming home, Ridge will take a seat next to Brooke and dramatically confess.

“About last night, there is something you need to know.”

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.