Demi Lovato Stuns In A Skimpy Leopard-Print String Bikini & Instagram Can’t Handle It

Demi Lovato knows just how to knock Instagram dead.

Demi Lovato is taking a walk on the wild side. Once again, she is showing that she is no longer ashamed of her body. Just about two weeks ago, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer decided to tackle her biggest fear of exposing her real self in a bikini. She conquered her fear and is now on a roll of proving exactly why her fans love her.

Lovato took to Instagram over the weekend to share yet another bikini snap. While the previous swimwear photo from two weeks ago was more of a breakthrough moment for her, this particular one was a way to show off not only her amazing body but also her love of all things leopard. She is also a big fan of lime green. Standing in front of a bathroom mirror, the pop singer is taking a selfie wearing a tiny bikini in her favorite print. The suit is barely being held together by bright green strings. She calls it her new favorite bikini.

The former Disney star is seen with lime green nail polish on as she holds her cell phone to snap the photo. The whole ensemble perfectly matches Demi’s brand new hairdo. According to the details previously put out by The Inquisitr, she debuted her new bob just a few days ago with lime green added onto the tips, giving her an edgy look.

Demi Lovato stressed on social media that this recent snap is all her with absolutely no photoshopping, and her fans are loving it. Her favorite leopard-print bikini is a big hit, as it appears that her followers totally agree with her choice of swimwear. The meltdown of her fans is real. She has racked up over 2 million likes and over 37,000 comments in just a few hours.

One fan expressed her thanks to Demi.

“You are absolutely beautiful!!! Please don’t photoshop your pics, seeing ‘dimples’ and ‘imperfections’ (for lack of better terms); makes the rest of us ripply/jiggly ladies feel like we’re not alone!”

The 27-year-old superstar has been an inspiration to many of her followers, especially since she shares her struggles and fears openly and honestly. Her drug overdose in 2018 shook her up, but she has once again fought her addiction and has seemingly overcome it. She has become confident enough to share more of herself, and she is now stepping it up in a no photoshop zone.

Another accomplishment that Demi Lovato recently celebrated was landing a guest-starring role on NBC’s Will & Grace. She was seen posing for photos with the cast members recently. She is taking on the role of Jenny, who is said to be involved in Will’s life in a most unexpected way.

Lovato will also be in a new Netflix movie called Eurovision, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. She had previously mentioned that she has been in the studio working on new music as well, so this girl has got plenty of things to keep her busy.