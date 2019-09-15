‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Shocks Fans With New Bowl Haircut

The Netflix star was unrecognizable as he debuted his new short 'do.

Stranger Things fans are in mourning, and it’s not due to the plethora of character deaths that took place on the most recent season of the Netflix sci-fi drama. Fans of the ’80s-set series are in shock over the new haircut debuted by Joe Keery, the actor who plays Steve Harrington on the show.

While he’s known for his long mullet with a pouffy top that goes on for days, Keery debuted his new ‘do – a choppy, banged bowl cut— at Margot Robbie and Chanel’s celebration for the Gabrielle Chanel Essence in West Hollywood earlier this week, In Style reports.

An unrecognizable Keery showed up to the event with his girlfriend, Maika Monroe, and jaws dropped as his surprising new look was publicly revealed for the first time.

Keery’s Steve Harrington hair has long been a topic of discussion among Stranger Things fans, and the actor is regularly asked about his gravity-defying hair in interviews. In 2017, Keery told Vulture he had a minimal routine for his hair massive amount of hair.

“I just roll out of bed and try to push it out of my eyes,” he said. “That’s mostly it. It’s just my genetics. I don’t do anything different than any other person. I would say, truly, it’s just my parents’ heads.”

Now, fans can’t get Keery’s flattened new ‘do out of their heads.

After photos of the Stranger Things star’s haircut began to surface, fans began to pay their respects to Keery’s long-lost coif. Fans of the actor took to Twitter to say they couldn’t believe Joe/Steve’s legendary hair is now gone, and some of them seemed to go into full-on meltdown mode. Others think the star’s “hotness” clout took a hit.

You can see some of the social media reaction below.

RIP to Joe Keery’s beautiful hair, gone but not forgotten ????✊???????????????? — sarah on a conditional form (@sarah_bourki) September 14, 2019

joe keery cut his hair and it might be the biggest letdown of the century — luna ???? (@loonamack) September 13, 2019

for all those who’ve been wondering “is joe keery actually hot or is it just the hair?” well. we have our answer now. — phoebe saw bird puzzle x2 (@ladiedbird) September 13, 2019

Wow, Joe Keery's power really was in his hair, huh? — Riley Liam ????️‍???? (@spideyriley) September 13, 2019

Loading...

Before this tragic loss, Stranger Things’ lead hairstylist, Sarah Hindsgaul, told InStyle that Keery always cut his hair short until he started working on the show. She also revealed that the only way to control such a massive amount of hair is to keep some length to it, otherwise it gets “stick straight.”

Joe Keery is a bit older than most of the Stranger Things stars his character hangs out with on the show. At age 27, he’s a full decade older than Gaten Matarazzo, Steve Harrington’s unlikely BFF on the Netflix series.

As The Inquisitr reported, Keery was allegedly kicked out of a group text chat because he was older than his co-stars. Now he doesn’t even have that ’80s long hair in common with them.

Netflix has not yet confirmed a fourth season for Stranger Things.