‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, September 13: Ridge Passes Out Next To Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, September 13 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who was downing some drinks at the bar. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) struck up a conversation with the dressmaker and informed him that she was also in the doghouse. She told him how Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) had also put her out of her house. Ridge defended Brooke to Shauna. He also felt that Shauna and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) were no longer part of the family. Ridge passed out before he could go home, per She Knows Soaps.

When Danny (Keith Carlos) asked Shauna to drive Ridge home, she laughed off the suggestion. She knew that Brooke would not appreciate seeing her again, especially with a drunk Ridge in tow. Instead, she asked Danny to help her take Ridge upstairs. Danny helped Shauna drag Ridge onto the bed. After she took off his shirt and pants, Shauna cuddled a sleeping Ridge.

Brooke was frantic with worry about Ridge when Katie Logan (Heather Tom) arrived. She quickly relayed what had happened between her and her husband. She felt that he was protecting his son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), despite his despicable crimes. Brooke said that Ridge was not objective where his son was concerned. Brooke also told Katie that she told Ridge that she did not want Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to be around his father. Katie sided with Brooke and told her that she was within her rights to defend her family.

At Spencer Publications, Flo apologized to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). He told the blonde that he did not hate her but reminded her that she had hurt a lot of people. Flo stated that she believed in miracles and wanted to reconnect with Wyatt. Before Wyatt left for a meeting, Flo told him that she would try to make it up to him.

After Wyatt left, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) walked into the room. Sally could not understand how Flo got out of jail so soon. Flo told her that she had accepted an immunity deal. Sally then blasted Flo about what she did to the Logan and Spencer families. She gave Flo a newsflash and told her that her “miracle” was the fact that she had been released from jail. She advised the blonde not to push for any more miracles.

However, Sally shouldn’t be so sure that Wyatt is completely over Flo. The Inquisitr reports that Wyatt will show Flo some compassion when she tells him that she still loves him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.