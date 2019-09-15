‘Top Boy’ Returns To Netflix With Help From Drake

Popular British crime drama series, Top Boy, has recently been given a second chance and a third season, thanks to rapper Drake, according to a report from E! News.

Top Boy debuted on Channel 4 in the UK in 2011 and ran for two four-episode seasons before being canceled. While browsing YouTube, the Canadian rapper came across the show and was immediately taken with the gritty gang series. In 2017, Drake purchased the rights to the series and began working on creating a third season, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I became really attached to the characters,” he told BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo. “There’s a lot of parallels between Toronto and London. It reminded me of people I grew up with and guys that I know. I really just felt super connected right away.”

Top Boy tells the story of rival drug gangs operating out of the Summerhouse Estates of East London. The series focuses on best friends, Dushane, played by Ashley Walters, and Sully, played by Kane Robinson. The two men go through a series of highs and lows as they try to stay alive and keep their business flowing.

At the beginning of Season 3, viewers learn that the duo had become estranged for quite some time after Dushane had to flee the country for his own safety and Sully landed in prison. After getting involved with a few shady characters, Dushane struck a deal that required him to return to London and reclaim his place as top boy.

After landing in London, Dushane realizes he doesn’t hold the same power he used to and a new gang has taken over his territory. The new gang is headed by Micheal Ward’s Jamie, a hungry and ruthless young man who will stop at nothing to stay in control while keeping his little brothers safe.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ward, who is a newcomer to the series, described his character as beautiful. The actor also said the show does an amazing job of humanizing the characters, giving viewers a glimpse inside their lives beyond their illegal activities.

“You’ve got his relationships with his little brothers and you see the other side to it. That’s what makes Jamie such a beautiful character, because he does all these bad things, but then you’re made to feel like you need to excuse him, even though you shouldn’t,” he said.

Season 3 of Top Boy is available now on Netflix.