‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, September 16: A Distraught Brooke Turns To Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 16 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will realize that her marriage may be over. After an epic fight, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) simply did not come home and slept elsewhere, per Highlight Hollywood.

Brooke & Ridge’s Ugly Fight

Things between Brooke and Ridge turned nasty when he told her that he had agreed to an immunity deal for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) had warned him that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) could get into trouble if Flo testified in her own case. Ridge then agreed that the charges against Flo could be dropped as that would protect Thomas from possible prosecution.

Brooke had been furious to hear that both Flo and Thomas would be getting off scot-free after nearly ruining her daughter’s life. She lashed out and told Ridge that his son was no longer welcome in her home. Ridge felt that Thomas had just made a mistake and pointed out that she also made one when she pushed his son off a cliff. In fact, Thomas covered up for Brooke and claimed that he accidentally fell off the ledge. But Brooke was irate and vowed that she would also keep Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from Thomas. At that point, Ridge had stormed out.

Ridge Drowns His Sorrows

Ridge headed to the bar with the sole intention of getting drunk. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) had asked the barman, Danny (Keith Carlos), to look out for Ridge and make sure that he does not drive home.

So, when Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) also arrived at the bar, Ridge was already intoxicated. She had also been chased from Brooke’s house and was very angry at her. When it became obvious that Ridge would not make it home, Shauna offered to let him sleep at her house for the night. Danny helped her to get him into her bed, where Shauna gazed at the dressmaker in adoration.

Brooke Panics On The Bold and the Beautiful

In the meantime, Brooke had been panicking ever since Ridge had careened out of their home. Even though she had tried to call him, Ridge had been ignoring her calls. Brooke knew that she may have overstepped her mark as far as her husband was concerned.

But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will become fearful when Ridge does not come home. She will turn to Eric Forrester (John McCook) in tears and tell him that his son spent the night away from home.

Eric may try to console Brooke and ease her worries. He may assure her that there will be a perfectly valid reason that Ridge did not spend the night with her. Eric will have faith that Ridge will return and be able to explain his absence.

Ridge Shocked When He Wakes Up Next To Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful also tease that Brooke won’t be the only one shocked on Monday’s episode. In fact, when Ridge wakes up next to Shauna, he will be stunned. He doesn’t recall that they slept together but doesn’t understand why he would wake up in her bed.

The Inquisitr reports that Shauna may lead Ridge to believe that something happened between them. It may be to her advantage if Ridge thinks that they slept together even if it is not true. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge and Shauna will make a pact to keep their night together a secret. Because if Brooke finds out that Ridge had been with Shauna, his marriage may be over.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.