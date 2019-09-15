Olivia Jade Appears To Be Using An Instagram Comment Filter To Remove Negative Comments From Her Posts

It's likely that the comments on Olivia Jade's recent Instagram post weren't all as positive as the ones that are visible now.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is the eldest daughter of disgraced Full House star Lori Loughlin. Along with Felicity Huffman, Loughlin has become the famous face of a wide and complicated college admissions scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues. Loughlin has been accused of paying $500,000 to ensure her daughters, Olivia and Isabella, a spot at the University of Southern California. The star’s alleged involvement in the scandal has ruined not just her reputation, but her daughter’s as well, according to The Daily Beast.

Olivia was once a popular YouTube star who made a career through her videos, which were focused on everything from lifestyle to fashion and makeup. When the news of the scandal first broke, people weren’t just mad at Loughlin but they were mad at Olivia as well for allegedly taking a spot in college away from someone who would have deserved it more. It also didn’t help matters that Olivia explicitly said in one of her former YouTube videos that she didn’t even want to go to college and was only going because her parents were making her.

Following the scandal, Olivia lost the major brand deals she had with big-name makeup and hair product companies. She also faced intense online backlash on her social media accounts and YouTube videos. For the most part, Olivia has been silent on social media since the scandal broke. However, last month she did return to Instagram in a dramatic way, posting a photo that appeared to address the major media outlets that have targeted her family in recent months. The young star held up two middle fingers and tagged several publications in her caption. The comments on the post were largely positive and far less in number than would be expected on the post. Thus, it is likely Olivia is using an Instagram comment filter in which she is taking advantage of the ‘Hide Offensive Comments’ feature.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia still hopes to make a comeback and rebuild her career. In the meantime, Loughlin is reportedly obsessing over the case.

“Lori is obsessing over every detail of the case. She’s not working, she’s not doing anything. She’s just reading the files again and again. The family was told to remove their Google alerts and to stop searching their names because it’s not good for them to see what’s being said. But this is a full-time concern of hers,” a source close to the family said.